op-ed – Long Road: Editorial on India's Foreign Policy Establishment
When the men convicted of the 2002 gang rape of Bilkis Bano were released last year, the government disapproved of the diplomatic criticism it received
Posted on 20.03.23
In early March, Germany announced what it described as a feminist foreign policy direction, emphasizing that women’s rights would be the central pillar of the country’s diplomatic priorities going forward. This declaration is part of the growing trend of nations, including France, Spain, Canada, Mongolia, Chile and Mexico, among others, to engage in feminist foreign policies. What such a policy actually means on the ground is unclear. Yet this trend also raises important questions for India’s foreign policy establishment. Some countries, such as Mongolia, have defined their approach as supporting global initiatives to advance women’s empowerment while building the strength of women in their foreign service. Others, such as Spain and Canada, have argued that they intend to use the lens of gender equality – and, more broadly, justice for marginalized communities – in their disbursements. foreign aid and their political priorities. India, without labeling its foreign policy as feminist, has long supported international laws and efforts towards gender equality. New Delhi has described gender justice as a key objective of its current G20 presidency. However, beyond grand declarations and generic commitments, India has a long way to go and many hurdles to overcome.
Despite efforts to diversify India’s foreign service, only about a quarter of its officers are women. The proportion of women at the top echelons of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – at headquarters and in major foreign capitals – is even smaller. India has only had three female foreign secretaries and the only woman who served as full-time foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, enjoyed little authority in the government led by Narendra Modi, according to a book by Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State United States of America. Until 1973, female IFS officers were not allowed to marry. But there are even greater contradictions at play. It is difficult to talk about women’s rights as a foreign policy priority as India continues to support the development of a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, including, apparently through a training program for government officials. The Taliban have systematically taken away women’s hard won rights, in education, in the workplace and beyond. India’s own record makes it even harder for her to speak on behalf of women around the world. When the men convicted of the 2002 gang rape of Bilkis Bano were released last year, the government frowned on the diplomatic criticism it received. If justice for women doesn’t matter at home, it never will abroad.
