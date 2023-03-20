Trump Says He Will Be Arrested This WeekExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump said on Saturday he expected to be arrested this week in New York. We examine the case against him and why he is anticipating his arrest.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

We’ve been hearing about legal issues surrounding former President Donald Trump for years now. He is the subject of several civil and criminal investigations at the state and federal levels. And on Saturday, he said he planned to be arrested this week. We now have NPR’s national political correspondent, Mara Liasson. Hello Mara.

MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Hello, Ayesha.

RASCOE: Alright. So yesterday Trump said he was going to be arrested on Tuesday. He blamed some, in quotes, for “illegal leaks”. But then his attorney seemed to backtrack a bit, saying Trump was just pushing on — based on media reports. Is this a publicity stunt? What is happening here?

LIASSON: Of course, it’s definitely a publicity stunt. Donald Trump said he was going to be arrested on Tuesday. Then his campaign said they were not told he was going to be arrested on Tuesday. His lawyer also said, in quotes, “we will follow normal procedures”, suggesting he would simply turn himself in if he was about to be charged. But Trump’s policy is about grievance. Here he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this month.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: From the beginning, we’ve been attacked by a sick and sinister opposition – the radical left, the communists, the bureaucrats, the fake media, the big bucks, the special interests, the corrupt Democratic prosecutors. Oh, they’re after me for so many things.

LIASSON: So that’s the core of his politics, presenting himself as being politically persecuted. He is the victim, and many of his followers believe he is.

RASCOE: Well, he’s calling on his followers to protest what is, at this point, his hypothetical arrest, which could create an explosive situation, right?

LIASSON: That’s right. But he’s said that stuff before. He repeatedly called on his supporters to fight back, sometimes to be violent, asking them, in quotes, to “beat the crap” out of anyone protesting at his rallies. Before January 6, he says, be there – will be wild. On January 6, he told them to go to the Capitol and, quote, “fight like hell.” So he often calls on his followers to do so. In September, he gave an interview to “The Hugh Hewitt Show”, and he spoke about the possibility of being charged for possession of classified documents. Here is what he said then.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE RADIO SHOW, “THE HUGH HEWITT SHOW”)

TRUMP: If that happened, I think you would have problems in this country, which we may not have seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States would support it.

LIASSON: So he went on to say that his followers would not sit still and accept the way he is being treated. He clearly wants his supporters out in the streets.

RASCOE: As we mentioned earlier, there has been a flurry of headlines over the years during the various investigations into Trump, his family, his businesses. So briefly remind us of the investigation that he thinks will lead him to jail or at least arrest?

LIASSON: Well, this particular investigation is taking place in New York. It’s about a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels and whether that payment is a campaign finance violation. The question is, was the payment made to prevent the story of his affair with Stormy Daniels from coming out before the election?

RASCOE: And we should clarify that Trump denies having an affair with Stormy Daniels. I just want to be clear.

LIASSON: Yes, he denies having an affair with Stormy Daniels. There are other investigations, as you mentioned, into Trump’s handling of classified documents, into his efforts to stop-cancel the 2020 election. But this one is about campaign finance law.

RASCOE: If he is arrested, how will that affect his presidential campaign? I mean, he’s running for president. Would the Republican establishment stand behind him?

LIASSON: Well, he – if arrested, he would be the first sitting president or former president to face criminal charges. But I think that would probably only increase the rift between Trump’s base, which is largely the base of the Republican Party, and the Republican establishment. His own supporters think it might help him because he would be a martyr. His supporters would become even more energetic. On the other hand, it could increase the desire of many of his followers to distance themselves from him. He has damaged property, even though they feel he is being treated unfairly.

And that also raises the other question, which is, what would Trump do if he didn’t get the nomination? Would he decide to present himself as a third party? He certainly seems to be in some sort of burning mood. He is angry with the establishment for walking away from him. He actually issued a press release over the weekend listing the various reactions of other 2024 presidential candidates and whether they were critical of the Manhattan DA. Incidentally, Ron DeSantis, he said, said nothing.

RASCOE: That’s NPR’s national political correspondent, Mara Liasson. Thank you so much.

LIASSON: Thank you.

