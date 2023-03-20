Imran Khan of Pakistan: committee to lead the party if I am arrested





By Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a committee to lead his party if he is arrested, he told Reuters hours before his court appearance which issued warrants arrest against him.

The former cricketing legend led protests across the country following his ousting from power last year and has been the subject of a series of cases filed against him. Police tried unsuccessfully to arrest him on Tuesday, leading to intense clashes with his party activists.

“I have made a committee which obviously will make decisions once – if – I am inside” the prison, the 70-year-old said in an interview at his home in Lahore before traveling to Islamabad early Saturday. He said there were 94 cases against him.

Khan, who was shot while campaigning in November, says the threat to his life is greater than before and has claimed – without providing evidence – that his political opponents and the military want prevent him from running for office later this year.

The military and government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has denied being behind the cases. The military – which has an outsized role in Pakistan, having ruled the country for almost half of its 75-year history – has said it remains neutral on politics.

Khan said there was no reason for him to be arrested now, as he had secured bail for all of his cases. If found guilty in any case, Khan could be disqualified from running in elections scheduled for November.

“The establishment kind of feels threatened by me right now. And that’s the problem,” he said.

The attempted arrest of Khan by the police sparked clashes in which dozens of people were injured.

“My life is even more in danger than it was then,” he said, adding that he was worried about the reaction to his arrest or any assassination attempts. “I feel there would be a very strong reaction, and it would be a reaction all over Pakistan.”

The former prime minister has garnered popular support among Pakistanis amid decades-high inflation and a crippling economic downturn as the country implements painful tax reforms to stave off default. Thousands of people rallied behind him whenever he called for protests.

“I just think those who are trying to do this just can’t understand the situation. Unfortunately the spirit that is thinking of killing me or putting me in jail, I don’t think they understand where Pakistan is. Right now.”

Khan said the army played a role in ousting him after relations deteriorated with former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired in November. He said the new leader, General Asim Munir, followed the same policy.

The military has previously denied his allegations.

“Throughout our 70 to 75 year history, you know, (the military) has a role. But that role has to be balanced now. You have to have that balance now, because that previous balance is no longer viable. “, did he declare.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam in Lahore; Editing by William Mallard)

