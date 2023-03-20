Boris Johnson’s defense of party contempt inquiry to be released

Boris Johnson’s defense to claims he lied to Parliament over the partygate scandal could be published on Monday as he prepares for a showdown with MPs.

The privileges committee is expected to release the lengthy memoir of Mr Johnson’s solicitor, Lord Pannick KC, before the former prime minister testifies on Wednesday at a session that could decide his political future.

An estimated £220,000 of taxpayers’ money went towards Mr Johnson’s legal costs and his allies have insisted he expects his stance to be ‘justified’ after submitting an account “detailed and compelling” rendering of his case.

Boris Johnson pictured at a rally at 10 Downing Street during the lockdown (Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office/PA)

The seven-member privileges committee, chaired by Labor’s Harriet Harman but with a Tory majority, will decide whether Mr Johnson misled the Commons with his refusals to break lockdown rules in No 10 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

If MPs believe he misled the House, they will determine whether it was ‘reckless or intentional’ and amounted to contempt of Parliament.

His attorneys have previously questioned the process used by the privileges committee, including pushing for him to be legally represented at the hearing, arguing for a higher standard of proof than a balance of probabilities and suggesting that ‘it must be shown that he intended to mislead. Parliament that there has been contempt.

After an interim committee report earlier this month said evidence strongly suggested breaches of coronavirus rules would have been ‘obvious’ to the then Prime Minister, Mr Johnson claimed he was “clear” that he had not been in contempt of Parliament.

He said there was ‘no evidence in the report that I knowingly or recklessly misled Parliament’ or failed to update it in a timely manner.

Mr Johnson also sought to cast doubt on the conclusions of Sue Gray’s report on partygate, after leaving public service because she intended to take on the role of chief of staff to Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer .

Allies of Mr Johnson say that despite his insistence he will be exonerated, the trial against him could amount to a ‘witch hunt’.

They also sought to cast doubt on Ms Harman’s impartiality after a social media post last year said she believed Mr Johnson had misled Parliament.

Former cabinet minister Conor Burns, an ally of Mr Johnson, said: ‘Boris Johnson’s claim is that what he said in the House of Commons was, to the best information given to him, true when he said it in Parliament, and I’m glad he’s going to come up with evidence to back it up.

“It’s not unusual, anyone who has appeared as a minister in the House of Commons knows that you rely very heavily on the information given to you.”

On BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour he added: ‘I value Harriet Harman very much, but she tweeted in April 2022 that if (Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak) admit guilt, in which she said that she was accepting a fixed penalty notice, so they’re also admitting they misled the House of Commons.

If you get covid FPN regs, you can either admit your guilt or go to court to dispute it. While PM and CX admit their guilt, accepting the right of the police to have broken the regulations, they also admit that they misled the House of Commons. Or will they challenge? https://t.co/jtk8bjj9mo — Harriet Harman (@HarrietHarman) April 12, 2022

‘Boris Johnson disputes that, but it seems to me that the person chairing this committee has predetermined it and that causes me a degree of anxiety for Parliament’s reputation to handle this with integrity.’

Mr Burns, who spoke to Mr Johnson on Sunday afternoon, said: ‘He looks forward to the opportunity to make his case known, to present his case to the committee on Wednesday, to answer their questions.’

His Tory counterpart, Lord Greenhalgh, said he hoped the former prime minister would be given a “fair and equitable hearing”, but expressed concerns about the process.

The peer, who was Deputy Mayor when Mr Johnson was at London City Hall and became a minister under him as Prime Minister, backed a campaign to have the four Tory MPs on the committee step down from the “ kangaroo court”.

He told Times Radio: “I’m afraid this is a witch hunt.”

Pressed on the Conservative Post’s campaign to get the four Tories out of the process, Lord Greenhalgh said: ‘I hope as a parliamentarian there is fairness around this, that is my greatest hope. fervent.

“But if it’s not, then the thing shouldn’t go forward.”

Fellow Tory Lord Kirkhope warned against the ‘nonsense’ of pressuring committee MPs.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman would not participate in the Privileges Committee process, but said she admired the former prime minister.

“Boris Johnson was a very important leader for our country – he did Brexit, he delivered the Covid vaccine and he led UK support for Ukraine,” she said.

“For all these things, I will be his admirer.”

Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden said he expected Mr Johnson to give a ‘strong defence’ of his actions.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: ‘The Privileges Committee will justify Boris Johnson’s position.

“The evidence will show that Boris Johnson did not knowingly mislead Parliament.”

The privileges committee is looking at evidence on at least four occasions when Mr Johnson may have misled MPs into assuring the Commons that lockdown rules were followed.

He is expected to highlight previously undisclosed WhatsApp messages from senior officials and members of his No 10 team showing he relied on their advice when giving his statements to Parliament.

He will also post messages showing other senior Downing Street officials believed the gatherings were covered by the ‘workplace exemption’ in the lockdown rules.

The committee will publish its findings on whether Mr Johnson was in contempt of Parliament and make a recommendation on any punishment, but the final decision will rest with the full House of Commons.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he will not seek to influence MPs on the committee and should give a free vote in the House of Commons on any sanctions that may be recommended.

A suspension of 10 or more sitting days for Mr Johnson could ultimately trigger a by-election in his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which he held with a majority of 7,210 in 2019.

Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has suggested that Mr Johnson ‘extremely intelligent, sensitive and brilliant’ could engineer a political comeback and return to leading the party.

He told GB News ‘he’s been written off so many times’ but ‘he’s someone I would never rule out or count’.