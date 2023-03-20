Beijing-Moscow relations | Xi Jinping visiting his old friend Vladimir Putin

(Beijing) Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a state visit to Russia on Monday, a peace trip Beijing says seeks to mediate in Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Matthew Walsh



France Media Agency



This three-day stay in neighboring Russia, an important diplomatic and economic partner of China, is Mr. Xi’s first for nearly four years.

It comes just over a year after the Russian-initiated conflict in Ukraine which isolated Moscow on the international stage.

According to the daily the wall street journalXi Jinping, in the name of the neutrality displayed by his country, could meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky once back in China.

In a column for a Chinese newspaper published by the Kremlin on Sunday, Vladimir Putin hails China’s desire to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart will have a first informal meeting Monday before a dinner, then discussions Tuesday, indicated the diplomatic adviser of the Kremlin, Yuri Ouchakov, quoted by the Russian news agencies.

The two leaders will notably sign a joint declaration [] on deepening relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic relationship entering a new era as well as a document on bilateral economic cooperation by 2030, he said.

Cease fire

In his rostrum, the Russian president believes that Russian-Chinese relations have reached the highest point in their history. There are no limits or forbidden subjects, he insists.

Having facilitated the recent diplomatic reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, China is trying to position itself as a peacemaker.

Many analysts, however, doubt Xi Jinping’s ability to bring about such a rapprochement on the Ukrainian issue, given the ties that unite Moscow and Beijing and his relative lack of influence on the Kremlin.

China has not publicly condemned the Russian invasion, criticized the United States for arms deliveries to Ukraine and NATO for failing to address Russian security concerns.

However, Beijing calls for respect for the territorial integrity of states, including Ukraine. And Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang again last week urged Ukrainians and Russians to engage in peace talks.

A position deemed too lukewarm by the West, which considers that China tacitly supports Russian aggression and that Beijing’s major appeals for peace have no immediate concrete solutions.

The United States has already indicated that it will not support a new Chinese call for a ceasefire during Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, considering that this would consolidate Russian control over the conquered territories in Ukraine.

Old friend

The Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs has presented this trip of the Chinese president as a visit for peace which, according to Beijing, will promote genuine multilateralism and improve global governance.

Russia is even more isolated diplomatically since the announcement on Friday by the International Criminal Court (ICC) of the issuance of an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin, accused of war crimes for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.

As a sign of distrust, the Russian president went to Mariupol, a Ukrainian city devastated by the bombardments, his first visit to a conquered zone since the start of the Russian offensive, the Kremlin reported on Sunday.

Xi Jinping, who has just started a third term as president, something unheard of in China, regularly calls Vladimir Putin his old friend. In his forum, the latter also speaks of Mr. Xi as a good old friend with whom he says he has the warmest relations.

United by an unlimited partnership, celebrated last year three weeks before the start of the intervention in Ukraine, Beijing and Moscow have come together in recent years, in particular to form a common front against the West.

However, weighing in on the war in Ukraine will be much more difficult for Xi Jinping than in the Iranian-Saudi diplomatic quarrel, notes Abanti Bhattacharya, a specialist in East Asia at the University of Delhi (India).

China had the advantage of being on good terms with Iran and Saudi Arabia, but despite its friendship with Russia, it does not have close ties with Ukraine (and maintains) a strong anti-NATO rhetoric, she reminds AFP.