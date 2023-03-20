Indian police ask Rahul Gandhi to give more details on Kashmir claims





Indian police are demanding information from opposition politician Rahul Gandhi on allegations he made about victims of sexual assaults in Kashmir. Officers delivered legal notice to his home and stayed for two hours. They said they wanted information about the victims he had spoken to in the Indian-occupied area of ​​the disputed province, so they could bring justice. Mr Gandhi described the action as unprecedented but said he would give a detailed response within 10 days. The police visit follows a separate political controversy over warnings Mr Gandhi issued about the erosion of Indian democracy during a recent visit to the UK. The MP for India’s main opposition Congress Party said he hoped the legal notice and police visit had nothing to do with his stance on various issues, including recent criticism of the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a business tycoon accused of financial fraud. The Indian Supreme Court is currently investigating fraud allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani’s business empire. The group denied the allegations. Mr Modi’s BJP party attacked Mr Gandhi for claiming his government was a threat to democracy. After the police visit, the Congress Party said the BJP was “deploying all the dirty tricks in the book”, including sending officers to “harass our leaders and spokespersons”. “All this to prevent us from exposing Adani’s scam. But we won’t back down until we get the answer!” says the party. Officers stayed for two hours at Mr Gandhi’s home in the capital New Delhi, after delivering the notice requesting information about allegations he had made about women who had been sexually assaulted in Indian-administered Kashmir in January. They said the information was needed to prosecute the cases of the victims he mentioned. Kashmir is a disputed region in the Himalayas, claimed by both India and Pakistan – who have battled for control of the territory for more than 70 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/india-police-visit-rahul-gandhis-174858966.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related