Testimony could discredit key witness in case involving Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels

NEW YORK Former legal counsel Michael Cohens is set to testify Monday before a grand jury to determine whether President Donald Trump committed crimes by indirectly paying adult film star Stormy Daniels, a development that appears to be aimed at discrediting a key witness dependent.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reviewed a $130,000 payment that Cohen, Trump’s former fixer, said he made before the 2016 election that he said was meant to secure Daniel’s silence on his alleged sexual encounter with Trump. Trump denied the affair but admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the payment to Daniels, which Trump said was made to end the false and extortionate charges she had made.

Former Cohens adviser Robert Costello said Braggs’ team asked him to appear before the Lower Manhattan grand jury on Monday afternoon, but Costello noted that the request originally came from the Trump’s legal team. Under New York law, those who expect to be charged can have witnesses appear before grand juries on their behalf.

What we know about the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels payment case

The fact that Costello is a witness requested by the defense suggests that Trump’s attorneys believe he may be clouding Cohen’s account of the events surrounding Daniels’ payment and reimbursement. Costello previously informed federal investigators at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan of his discussions with Cohen, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive situation.

Federal prosecutors charged Cohen in connection with the Daniels payments but did not indict Trump.

Cohen waived attorney-client privilege in 2019, Costello said, freeing him to speak to investigators about their conversations. He declined to detail those conversations when reached by phone on Sunday.

I think I have an ethical obligation to report what I know once solicitor-client privilege has been lifted, Costello said. It’s too important.

Trump’s lawyers did not respond to a request for comment. A Trump adviser, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed Costello’s appearance was the result of a decision by the presidents former defense team.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which has met with Cohen more than 20 times since an investigation began under Braggs’ predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., spoke to Costello for the first time on Friday, said said the person aware of the situation. A spokesperson for Bragg declined to comment. Lanny J. Davis, an attorney for Cohen, declined to comment.

Cohen has publicly stated that he paid Daniels $130,000 in hopes that Trump would repay him. Trump, in turn, reimbursed Cohen by counting the installments as routine legal fees, Cohen said. Cohen, who long settled Trump’s business and personal issues before becoming president, said Trump wanted to conceal the true nature of the payments to protect his campaign, a suggestion Trump has repeatedly denied.

Last week, Cohen testified in two sessions before the same grand jury that Costello will address. Cohens’ credibility was widely criticized, and he served time in prison for lying in congressional testimony, tax evasion, and campaign finance fraud related to the Daniels case.

Trump and his allies have suggested that Braggs’ investigation is aimed at derailing his bid for the presidency in 2024. Trump has been actively campaigning after announcing his last run for the White House in November.

Trump calls for protest over what he claims is his impending arrest

Costello also played a role in Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The 2019 Muellers Report describes interactions between Costello and Cohen; According to Mueller, Cohen began speaking with Costello in April 2018, days after Cohens’ office and a hotel room were raided by FBI agents, who seized evidence, including items related to the payment of Daniels.

Via emails, Costello told Cohen he had a connection to Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. You are loved…they are in our corner. …Sleep well tonight[]you have friends in high places, according to the Mueller report.

Mueller said the messages gave Cohen the impression that he would continue to have the support of the Trump White House if he continued to toe the party line.

Bragg suggested he was looking at all aspects of Trump’s long-running investigation that covered former presidents’ dealings with banks and lenders, as well as the Trump Organization’s tax practices. The grand jury focused on paying Daniels, and Braggs’ team is widely believed to be focused on the possibility that Trump violated state law by falsifying business records to cover up what amounted to a campaign donation.

On Saturday, Trump took to social media to call for protests in response to what he claimed was his impending arrest on Tuesday in the Manhattan investigation. His language, along with a fundraising pitch sent by his 2024 presidential campaign, echoed rhetoric Trump used ahead of his supporters’ attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

On Sunday afternoon, Trump posted again on Truth Social, saying: There was no crime, period. He also called Braggs’ investigation prosecutorial misconduct and interference in an election.

Braggs’ office is expected to meet with law enforcement and court officials early this week to discuss security concerns in the event the former president is called to appear at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse if charges are filed. litters.

Helderman and Dawsey reported from Washington. Azi Paybarah contributed to this report.

