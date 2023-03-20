Pakistani government plans to declare Imran Khans PTI a prohibited outfit





The Pakistani government is considering taking legal action to designate Imran Khan Niazi’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party as a banned organization.

“Terrorists were hiding in Zaman Park. Weapons, petrol bombs, etc. were recovered from Imran Khan’s residence, which is sufficient evidence to file a complaint against the PTI for being a militant organization,” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday. -Nawaz (PML-N) was looking into the matter.

Regarding the government’s plan to initiate the process of banning the Khans party, the Minister said: “It is mainly a judicial process to declare any party banned. However, we will consult with our legal team on the matter.

The push to label the PTI a “militant outfit” came from former prime minister and leader of the PML-N, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, who is also the party’s senior vice president. She also posted a video of the Zaman Park violence, calling the former prime minister’s supporters “terrorists and trained miscreants recruited into banned groups that Imran Khan has always supported”.

Watching the videos carefully, it’s hard to ignore the truth – they are NOT political workers. They are terrorists and trained miscreants recruited into banned groups that IK has always supported. The evidence speaks for itself. The state must act before it is too late. pic.twitter.com/3g6nDUuH1w

Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 19, 2023

Dragging India and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) into their politics, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concurred with his niece’s claim and accused her of “bullying the judiciary”.

If anyone had any doubts, Imran Niazi’s antics in recent days have laid bare his fascist and militant tendencies. Whether it’s using people as human shields, throwing petrol bombs at police, or leading ‘jathas’ to intimidate justice, he drew inspiration from the book RSS.

Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 18, 2023

Meanwhile, a court in Islamabad has delayed the arrest warrant for the former captain of the Pakistani cricket team in the “Toshakhana case” until March 30. He was allowed to return after marking his presence outside the Islamabad court complex on Saturday.

This infuriated coalition government leaders who called the court’s decision “special treatment” for the PTI leader.

Earlier in the day, hours after he left to appear in a local court in Islamabad, Punjab police raided his Zaman Park property and arrested a number of party members. The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore himself monitored the operation as the police used heavy machinery to break down the door of his residence.

An anti-terrorism court authorized the search inside Imran Khan’s residence. The police were accompanied by water cannons, bulldozers and a prisoner van. They quickly demolished PTI camps in the area using cranes and removed barriers and containers.

Posting a video of the police action, Imran Khan called it a “contempt of court”. Furthermore, he blamed the assault to have started after “I left to appear in court in Islamabad, and Bushra bibi (his wife), a totally private and apolitical person, was alone in the house”. He also called it a violation of “Islamic principle”.

& break into the heavily armed house. Worse, they did it after I left to appear in court in Islamabad, and Bushra bibi, a totally private and non-political person, was alone in the house. This is a complete violation of the Islamic principle of the sanctity of chadar and char diwari.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

The head of the PTI asked, “Under what law are they doing this?” He reiterated that this was part of the “London Plan” where commitments were made to bring fugitive Nawaz Sharif to power.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police carried out an attack on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London’s plan where pledges were made to bring runaway Nawaz Sharif to power in return for accepting an appointment.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

I will immediately address the issue of contempt, violation of the sanctity of my home, and violence against my workers and house staff with our legal system.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

Pakistan witnessed violent clashes between law enforcement, including the Pakistan Rangers, and members of the PTI, first on March 9 and then again on March 15 and 16.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2023/03/pakistan-shehbaz-sharif-government-imran-khan-pti-banned-outfit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related