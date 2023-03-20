MAGA Forum Suggests ‘Patriotic Ditch’ at Mar-a-Lago to Prevent Trump Arrest – Rolling Stone





Trump supporters on MAGA online forum ‘The Donald’ are taken aback by the possibility of the former president’s impending indictment, going so far as to suggest ‘Civil War 2.0’ could be imminent and offering the formation of a “patriot ditch” to prevent law enforcement from arresting him.

“Surround Mar-a-Lago or wherever he is now and keep ‘law enforcement’ out,” one person wrote, according to The Daily Beast.

This prompted another to reply, “What if they use helicopters to go around the Patriot ditch?”

Still other supporters raised the possibility of a civil war. “Well, looks like we could have WWIII and our 2nd Civil War at the same time,” wrote one poster, one of many references to a potential Civil War on the forum over the past two days.

“This should be treated as a declaration of war,” said another.

Another Trump supporter wrote, “Looks like they are accelerating the civil war until this week. Hold the fucking line guys. put on[‘]Don’t be afraid to use your constitutional rights. Remember 2a is there if 1a fails,” a reference to the use of weapons protected by the Second Amendment.

While these forums are full of bluster, it’s important to remember that many of the ideas floated in “The Donald” forums came to fruition during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, including the suggestion to erect a gallows on the grounds of the Capitol. Posters before Jan. 6 also traded travel tips for getting to DC and suggestions on how to bring guns and ammunition to the district given its gun control laws.

“The website, TheDonald, played a much more central role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection than previously known,” said Daniel J. Jones, who worked as an FBI analyst and Senate investigator, to the Washington Post in April 2021. are thousands of posts — with tens of thousands of comments — detailing plans to travel to Washington and engage in violence against the US Capitol. The ultimate goal of this violence was, on behalf of Trump, to disrupt Congress and nullify the presidential election. Tendency

Despite bluster from his supporters, Trump’s lawyer said the former president would cooperate with law enforcement and turn himself in if charged. “There will be no confrontation at Mar-a-Lago with the Secret Service and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office,” Joe Tacopina told the New York Daily News on Friday.

Trump himself, however, has called on his supporters to “protest” en masse if he is arrested. “Protest, take back our nation!” he wrote in an article on Truth Social. It’s an eerie echo of Trump’s words during his Jan. 6 speech, when he told the crowd, “We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country,” right before they attack the Capitol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/thedonald-trump-arrest-civil-war-patriot-moat-1234699842/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related