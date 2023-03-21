Jokowi Chairs Limited Nightly Meetings in Papua, Discuss What?





TRIBUNJATENG.COM, JAKARTA – On Monday (20/3/2023) evening, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chaired a restricted meeting to discuss the question of Papua in Papua. The restricted meeting took place in the presence of the officials concerned. Among others, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Head of State Intelligence Agency (BIN) Budi Gunawan, the Head of the Office of the Presidential Staff (KSP) Moeldoko to the Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia. Read also : 3,600 TNI/Polri staff ensure President Jokowi’s visit to Papua today According to the National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Monday evening’s meeting aimed to hear first-hand the developments in Papua. “Today we are in Papua and we have just held a closed meeting between the Commander (TNI), the Chief of the National Police, the Chief of the Regional Police, the Regional Military Commander and the regional units as well as the Head of BIN, President-led KSP,” Sigit said, as quoted by the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube broadcast on Monday night. The atmosphere when President Joko Widodo chaired a restricted meeting (ratas) to discuss Papua issues in Papua on Monday evening (20/3/2023) (doc. Presidential Secretariat) Sigit said that in essence, President Jokowi had ordered that the work be further integrated into the implementation of central government and regional government programs in Papua. In this way, the TNI and Polri will be able to oversee government policies as a whole. “In order to improve the welfare of the Papua region both in terms of development and in terms of expansion. Everything can be fine,” Listyo said. The meeting took place after President Jokowi arrived in Papua after leaving Jakarta on Monday afternoon. The President’s presence in Papua New Guinea is this time part of a working visit. On Tuesday (21/3/2023), Jokowi is due to inaugurate the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH) in the city of Jayapura. This article was published onKompas.com by title “Night, Jokowi leads a limited meeting in Papua” Read also :

Jokowi-Megawati meeting set to discuss Puan’s opportunities in presidential election

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jateng.tribunnews.com/2023/03/21/jokowi-malam-malam-pimpin-rapat-terbatas-di-papua-bahas-apa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related