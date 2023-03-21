Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | COVID-19 Management Award, at Dhanapala Building, Ministry of Finance, DKI Jakarta Province, March 20, 2023

Message from President Joko Widodo during the presentation of the award for the management of COVID-19March 20, 2023

Dear Ambassadors of friendly countries;

I respect the coordinating ministers, cabinet ministers Onward Indonesia;

I respect the Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces, represented by the Chief of the General Staff of the Indonesian Armed Forces and the Indonesian National Police, as well as the military commanders, regional police chiefs, Dandim and police chiefs;

I respect the governors, regents and mayors who were there, the health workers and volunteers dealing with COVID-19;

Ladies and gentlemen, guests and guests are delighted.

Three years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic entered Indonesia, we all felt it and we all worked hard to save our people. We must evacuate our Indonesian citizens who are affected by COVID-19 in epidemic-affected countries at this time, early. We also need to prepare quarantine and we need to prepare health facilities, and we also need to prepare social assistance for people who have lost their income. Something that all countries have no knowledge of, and we all have no knowledge and experience regarding this pandemic.

Ladies and gentlemen, you must remember that we have debated for days on confinement or not confinement, at national level or on a limited basis in districts or provinces. Because of what? Indeed, we have no experience regarding this pandemic, all of them. So if there’s a debate, yes, I think that’s fair. And nobody knows what’s good and what’s not, this is good or that, so I listen to everything. I listen to all criticism, I listen to all input from anyone.

And, I called countries that had already been affected by this epidemic. Because we know all the experts, all the countries have never had the experience of dealing with this pandemic and we have to learn, what happened, we learn it. But those who were asked their opinion were also the same, they were also learning. Learn from people who are also learning. And, we must make the right decisions to keep people safe. It’s not easy, it’s not easy, the atmosphere is always tense at the beginning, what will happen tomorrow, what will happen next month, events are innumerable and are not predicted. How our economy, cannot be predicted.

I need not repeat history and ladies and gentlemen are part of the hard work, of the struggle that we have fought. What is clear, compared to the global average, we are in a country that has successfully managed COVID-19.

In June 2022, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said Indonesia’s management of COVID-19 was among the best and vaccination coverage was also among the best. It’s not us talking, it’s the Director General of WHO talking. Then in September 2021, Johns Hopkins University also announced Indonesia as one of the best in the world in reducing COVID-19 cases. It is not us who speak, it is not we who speak, they speak. Because clearly we have succeeded in reducing the infection rate, we have also succeeded in reducing the death rate, and we have also succeeded in maintaining economic stability and growth. It’s proven that last year we grew, growth we are at 5.31%.

This success is the result of the hard work of all components of the nation. And I see that we are stressed by a problem, we are all working, everything is working. Does it stay like that so it doesn’t stop, what is that. That’s what we need. As soon as it does, we will go straight ahead, don’t let it fall, with the many problems we are still facing, it should be like that. Because I truly see that all of us, from A to Z, are working hard to deal with COVID-19. And, many working parties are taking risks, many of our health workers have died handling COVID-19. Many parties work beyond their duties and functions. Many TNIs and Polri have exceeded their duties and functions. Many parties volunteer for our safety together. and there are many lessons we can learn from the fight against COVID-19.

Therefore, we must continue to act in synergy to mobilize the strength of all components of the nation, the synergy of the central government down to the village level, the inter-ministerial synergy, the inter-agency synergy, the inter-sectoral synergy and the synergy between state institutions. , government, DPR, BPK and other institutions, as well as synergy between government and community participation. This must continue, don’t just stop at the COVID-19 business. Because the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic shows, really shows our extraordinary strength as a great nation. Therefore, this power can not only be used for all major programs of the nation, but we can also use it to deal with other diseases. For example, tuberculosis, prudence, stunting, increased food production, poverty reduction.

If we work like we did to manage COVID-19, we can solve big problems like this very quickly. With a note, we are working like us to face COVID-19, overcome COVID-19. Until I am sometimes confused, it is abbreviated PSBB, as the Coordinating Minister said earlier. PSBB did not memorize what the acronym stands for, what does it mean, PPKM appeared. What is it already? Not to mention other recent things, which we hadn’t heard of before, that happened because of COVID-19.

Does anyone know the abbreviation PPKM? I pointed a finger at a person, that’s all he may not know, I’m sure, dare my bet. Including the mothers who laughed and did not necessarily memorize the duration of the PPKM. Go ahead Mom. Yes, but what I’m asking is not PPKM, PSBB. PSBB, already.

Representing Health care workers

Thank you sir. Introducing myself from East Kalimantan, I am a private clinic vaccination center.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, direct PSBB.

Health worker representative

Sir, PPKM asked earlier.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

PSBB.

Health worker representative

Social distancing

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Mom, mom, where do you work?

Health worker representative

I am at the puskesmas, the head of the puskesmas, Mr.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Health center, yes. Now the leader of the puskesmas, PSBB.

Health worker representative

I just memorized PPKM sir.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

You can.

Health worker representative

Wait sir. PSBB, Large Scale Social Restrictions.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, okay, that’s true. Thanks Mom. Please.

Health worker representative

Thank you sir. Sir, the bike?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Later, I’ll send the bike to your mother.

So we really have to use the way we work while managing the pandemic for the post-pandemic government, post-pandemic governance. I hope we can really continue to have great strength during the pandemic management to overcome other problems.

Finally, I would like to invite each of us to give the highest appreciation. I express my highest gratitude to all health workers, agents, volunteers, who have died in the line of duty to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

And, to the ladies who received the PPKM award, I say congratulations. Let’s continue this service to solve various humanitarian and national problems, and make Indonesia a developed country.

I think that’s what I want to convey in this good occasion.

THANKS.

Peace be upon you warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.