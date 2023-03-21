Will Trump be arrested? What we know about the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation : NPR





Former President Donald Trump, pictured here speaking to guests at the Adler Theater in Iowa last week, said on social media that he would be arrested on Tuesday in connection with an investigation into the cash payments silent.

After years of investigation after investigation, former President Donald Trump has said one such investigation will lead to his arrest.

If that were to happen, Trump would be the first former president to be indicted and likely the first presidential candidate to campaign while facing criminal charges.

Let’s get up to speed.

What are the charges against Trump?

A quick refresher: Trump is currently facing at least five investigations, covering everything from his possession of classified documents to his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

But the latest indictment rumors come from just one of those investigations: that led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Bragg’s office is investigating whether Trump and company violated state laws by paying silent money to adult film star Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels.

Daniels says she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006, a claim Trump has repeatedly denied. But her longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, took out a loan and paid the star $130,000 in exchange for her silence during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign under Trump’s stewardship. Trump reimbursed the attorney $420,000 as his company called it a down payment.

In 2018, a campaign finance investigation into that payment led Cohen to plead guilty to federal charges.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen testified as part of the grand jury inquest earlier this month.

Now a grand jury is considering Trump’s personal role in the arrangement and whether he violated New York law.

Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who worked on the Manhattan investigation, told NPR’s Fresh Air that Trump’s company falsely concealed the payment as a legal fee. Falsifying business records could be a violation of New York criminal law.

Trump was asked to testify before the grand jury earlier this month, which is usually the last step before someone is indicted.

But ultimately, it’s up to Bragg whether to pursue those charges, and legal observers say he would have a tough case to win.

Why did I hear that Trump will be arrested this week?

The rumor that Trump will be arrested on Tuesday started with the former president himself.

Trump posted the claim on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday morning, citing “unlawful leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.”

He added that the arrest would be “based on an ancient fairy tale that has been fully debunked (by many other prosecutors!)”.

Trump’s lawyer, Susan Necheles, told NPR that Trump’s speculation was “based on media reports” and suggested that Trump’s legal team was not given advance notice of the incident. impending indictment.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment this weekend on whether it will pursue an arrest warrant for Trump soon.

Several news outlets, including the Associated Press, reported that law enforcement officials in New York were making security preparations for an indictment, but defined the timing of such an event as “within weeks coming”.

What would a Trump arrest look like?

Filing a lawsuit against Trump would be a huge logistical and security test for Bragg’s office, a move that would involve coordination between Trump’s attorneys, the Secret Service and local law enforcement.

Trump would have to be brought in for fingerprinting, and he would likely appear in a New York court for arraignment.

All of this would be made more complicated by public attention. Since he first planned his arrest, Trump has taken to Truth Social several times to ask his supporters to protest.

“We simply cannot allow this any longer,” he wrote on Saturday. “They are killing our nation as we sit and watch.”

The rhetoric drew ominous comparisons to Trump’s words before the 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Bragg signals that he takes threats seriously. As Politico first reported, the DA sent an internal memo to staff on Sunday assuring colleagues that their safety was its top priority.

The next morning, reporters spotted New York City police placing metal barricades around the perimeter of Manhattan Criminal Court.

How are the Republicans reacting?

Prominent Republicans have also tried to dissuade Trump supporters from demonstrating.

Speaking at a GOP retreat over the weekend, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said he wanted everyone to stay calm.

“I don’t think people should be protesting that, no. And I think President Trump, if you talk to him, he doesn’t believe it either,” McCarthy said according to NBC News.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a reliable predictor of conservative sentiment, said on Twitter that Trump supporters don’t really need to protest because they could get revenge at the 2024 polls.

Here we go again for an outrageous abuse of power by a radical prosecutor who lets violent criminals through as he pursues his political revenge against President Trump.

I call on the relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by https://t.co/elpbh7LeWn

— Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 18, 2023

But McCarthy, Greene and other Republicans are also giving Trump a full-throated defense, dismissing the investigation as politically motivated.

The House Leader tweeted later Saturday that he was calling on House committees “to investigate whether federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, responded to that call by delivering a letter Monday to Bragg calling for all “communications, documents and testimony” relating to the Trump investigation.

Could Trump still run for president?

Republican support could prove to be a key barometer of Trump’s presidential chances in 2024 if the former president is arrested.

Nothing in US law prevents a candidate convicted of a crime from campaigning. And Trump has repeatedly indicated that he will keep moving forward.

Merchandise is on display for sale as guests line up to hear former President Donald Trump deliver a campaign speech in Iowa earlier this month.

An arrest would no doubt complicate the campaign’s physical activity, taking him off the track at a time when other Tory candidates are considering a challenge.

But narratively, Trump has already turned the frenzy over a possible indictment into fodder for his overarching message of political martyrdom, drawing a clear line between us and them that his competitors dare to cross.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been widely considered a top Republican presidential candidate, walked that line like a tightrope when he weighed in on the investigation on Monday.

“I don’t know what goes into paying a porn star money to silence an alleged affair. I can’t talk about that,” he said, prompting laughs in the room.

But he later added, “The real victims are ordinary Americans, ordinary New Yorkers, they are victimized every day because of the reckless political agenda of these [George] Soros [funded] THE.”

