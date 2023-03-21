Jokowi-Megawati meeting discusses presidential candidates, PDI-P: Generates understanding

The President confirmed that the discussion material regarding the presidential candidate took place during a meeting with Megawati at the request of journalists after attending the award for the management of Covid-19, at the Dhanapala building, Ministry of Finance , Jakarta, Monday (20/3/2023). Yes, that’s about all, he said.

JAKARTA, KOMPAS President Joko Widodo confirmed that his meeting with the General Chairperson of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party or PDI-P Megawati Soekarnoputri at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta last weekend focused on the candidates for the 2024 presidential election. The PDI-P did not reject this. The meeting is said to produce an understanding of future leaders.

PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri met President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Saturday (18/3/2023). After a two-hour special meeting, Megawati and Jokowi ate lodeh vegetables together, accompanied by PDI-P Central Leadership Council General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto (right) and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

However, he was reluctant to mention the names of the presidential candidates under discussion. He asked the media team to ask Megawati. What is clear, I give opinions, from the numbers we have and the data we have, he added.

search results Compass At the palace, the president is most likely to nominate Defense Minister and Party General Chairman Gerindra Prabowo Subianto and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo for Megawati to be endorsed by the PDI-P as potential presidential candidates. of 2024. (Pilpres) This choice is because the President believes that both can win the presidential election, especially if you look at the eligibility figures for both as presidential candidates based on survey results of a number of institutions, the highest compared to other potential candidates for the presidency. Apart from this, the president is also confident that either Ganjar or Prabowo can continue the programs inherited from Jokowi.

SECRETARY GENERAL OF PDI-P HASTO KRISTIYANTO Less than eight months away from the presidential and vice-presidential nominations, PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri met with President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Saturday (18/3/2023).

The president is not targeting a single person. Both names were submitted and the decision was left to Megawati, the source said.

PDI-P General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto at the PDI-P party school in Jakarta said on Monday that talks on presidential and vice-presidential candidates (cawapres) between the president and Megawati were held behind closed doors so that Megawati would later forward the names that were discussed. The decision on the presidential candidate and the momentum of the presidential candidate statement will also be decided by Megawati. Megawati’s calculations are based on political momentum, the historical events behind it and take into account the readiness of all levels of the party.

When asked if the names submitted by the president had been considered or even accepted by Megawati, Hasto only replied that what had been conveyed by the president showed that he cared about the importance of continuing the government.

He also called the meeting of Megawati and Jokowi a meeting between PDI-P cadres therefore, according to him, it would be inappropriate to ask if there was an agreement between the two personalities after the meeting. It was a meeting between executives so it did not lead to an agreement (candidate). However, the meeting between the executives resulted in an agreement, he said.

WILLY MEDI CHRISTIAN NABABAN PDI-P General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto made a pilgrimage to the grave of Indonesian publisher Soekarno in Blitar, East Java on Sunday (3/19/2023). The pilgrimage begins with the recitation of Al Fatihah followed by a prayer. Besides Bung Karno’s grave, Hasto also prayed at the graves of R Soekeni Sosrodihardjo and Mrs. Ida Ayu Nyoman Rai, Bung Karno’s parents. The two tombs are located to the left and right of Bung Karno’s tomb.

Regarding the pilgrimage to Bung Karno’s tomb in Blitar, East Java on Sunday evening (3/19/2023), Hasto dismissed speculation that the pilgrimage the day after the Jokowi-Megawati meeting was a related signal for the party’s presidential nomination. This is even though his visit to the Indonesian Proclaimer’s grave was based on Megawati’s instructions. This (visit) is not a signal (announcement of the PDI-P presidential candidates). This, on the right, wants the month of fasting. If you want the month of fasting, yes, our tradition is like that, he continued.

Megawati was unable to visit Bung Karno’s grave as she attended an event commemorating the 9th anniversary of the Village Law and BMKG in Jakarta.

At that time, I happened to be in East Java, so I was assigned to portray it strangled at Bung Karno as he has done so far, he said.

Regarding the drizzle when he was at the grave, Hasto thinks it is a sign that Bung Karno was happy to be visited by him. It is true, culturally, the people of Blitar believe that when it rains lightly, it means what I conveyed as the envoy of Mrs. Megawati Soekarnoputri, Bung Karno. thrilled with these things, said Hasto.

COMPASS/RADITYA HELABUMI The President of the PDI-P, Megawati Soekarnoputri, gave a political speech which was followed by the inauguration of the PDI-P DPP officials for the period 2019-2024 during the closing of the V Congress of the PDI-P at the Grand Inna Bali Beach Hotel, Bali, Saturday (10/8/2019).

Remarks Compass, during the 2014 presidential election, Megawati invited Joko Widodo to visit Bung Karno’s grave on March 13, 2014 and the day after Megawati issued a mandate for Jokowi’s candidacy. Regarding the 2019 presidential election, Jokowi’s candidacy decision was decided during Jokowi’s meeting with Megawati at Batutulis Palace, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday (20/2/2018). The one-on-one meeting agreed to announce Jokowi’s candidacy at the opening ceremony of the PDI-P III National Working Meeting on Friday (23/2/2018).

Indonesian Political Parameters Executive Director Adi Prayitno sees the Jokowi-Megawati meeting on the presidential candidate as a signal that Megawati will soon decide and announce the PDI-P candidate for the presidency. If indeed Jokowi proposes Prabowo and Ganjar to Megawati, and she agrees, there is a strong possibility that Ganjar will be chosen because Megawati had previously announced that she would nominate her own party cadre as the presidential candidate.

According to the main political expert researcher at the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN), Siti Zuhro, if the PDI-P immediately announces its presidential candidate, the party will have more time to start socializing its presidential candidate. Moreover, he predicts, if the PDI-P carries a presidential candidate with strong electivity, it will encourage other political parties to form a coalition with this party. This includes parties that are currently bound by coalitions with other parties.

National Mandate Party (PAN) Expert Council Chairman Drajad Wibowo said the opportunity for his party to form a coalition with the PDI-P was still open. This opportunity is also still open to political parties that are members of the United Indonesia Coalition. What is clear, the position will be determined based on the figure of the PDI-P presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Drajad said.