How Donald Trump would be arrested





He would have fingerprints. He would be photographed. He might even be handcuffed.

And if Donald J. Trump is indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in the coming days for his role in a silent payment to a porn star, the former president of the United States of America will have the standard warning read. of Miranda: it will be said that he has the right to remain silent and the right to a lawyer.

These are among the routine steps for criminal arrests in New York. But the unprecedented arrest of a former commander-in-chief whose staunch supporters once staged a violent attack on the Capitol will be anything but routine.

Last week, senior officials from the district attorney’s office and the state agency that operates the courts held preliminary discussions to plan a possible arraignment and arraignment. So have police department officials, who patrol the streets outside the Lower Manhattan courthouse, and court officers, who provide security inside the criminal courts building. , where Mr. Trump would be arraigned.

And on Sunday, more than a dozen senior police department officials and two of the mayor’s top public safety aides held a virtual meeting to discuss security, staffing and contingency plans in case protest, said a person with knowledge of the meeting.

The meeting followed a call from Mr. Trump himself, in a post on his Truth Social site on Saturday morning: PROTEST, he urged his supporters. LET’S TAKE BACK OUR NATION!

The former presidents’ rallying cry, with an impending indictment, evoked memories of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol.

Security is also a looming issue in the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, a Democrat who is the first black man to lead the office. Mr Trump blasted the district attorney, calling him a racist and saying his investigation was politically motivated.

Donald Trump’s impending indictment

Mr. Bragg and one of his top aides have previously been the target of threats on Mr. Trump’s social media platform. In an email to staffers on Saturday, first reported by Politico, Mr. Bragg assured prosecutors and other staffers that he had coordinated with the police department and court officials to ensure their safety.

We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York, he wrote. Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office are thoroughly investigated.

Mr. Braggs’ security detail, which is made up of detectives from the New York Police Department, could expand following Mr. Trumps’ Saturday message; already the police have assessed the risks to his personal safety, according to a person familiar with the matter. In the past, the police department has adjusted its staffing based on its own risk assessment for a district attorney, another knowledgeable person said.

Following Mr Trump’s public call to action, there were scattered signs that his supporters planned to protest on his behalf. The New York Young Republican Club announced on Sunday that it would hold a peaceful protest against Alvin Bragg’s heinous attack on Mr. Trump at an undisclosed location in Lower Manhattan on Monday night.

On Saturday afternoon, far-right provocateur Laura Loomer, who lives in Florida, said on Twitter that she was organizing a pro-Trump rally outside Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club and Palm Beach residence. , to protest Alvin Braggs Witch Hunt. But hours later, Ms Loomer deleted the tweet and encouraged people to attend Mr Trump’s next political event in Texas instead.

On Twitter over the weekend, far-right influencer Jack Posobiec called on Mr Trump’s supporters to launch a MAGA strike and withdraw their money from banks en masse in an apparent effort to harm the financial system. Other Trump supporters circulated Mr. Braggs’ main office phone number on social media and encouraged people to call and demand that charges not be brought against Mr. Trump.

Much darker messages have been posted on pro-Trump message boards like Patriots.win, a website formerly known as TheDonald.win, according to a social media review by The New York Times and Advance Democracy Inc. ., a non-partisan, non-profit organization. that conducts research in the public interest. In its final report last year, the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 determined that TheDonald.win served as an important link for people to discuss and make plans for the attack on the Capitol.

In the hours after Mr. Trump’s message was posted on Saturday, some posters on Patriots.win, mostly written under pseudonyms, called on people to come together to protect Mr. Trump.

Surround Mar-a-Lago or wherever it is now, wrote a person named coffee-mister, and keep law enforcement out.

Other posters called for a violent response to Mr Trump’s arrest and said they would welcome the harm done to Mr Bragg.

I would celebrate that someone took down this criminal prosecutor, someone wrote using the name trauncher.

If Mr. Trump is indeed charged and arraigned, it will be one of the most unusual and closely watched legal proceedings in New York history. And accommodations could be made for the former president.

While it is common for defendants arrested on felony charges to be handcuffed, it is unclear whether they will make an exception for Mr Trump due to his status. Most defendants have their hands cuffed behind their backs, but some white-collar defendants who are considered less of a threat have their hands tied in front of them.

After an arraignment, Mr. Trump would likely be released on his own because an indictment would likely contain only nonviolent felony charges; under New York law, prosecutors cannot seek bail in most of these cases.

Mr Trump will almost certainly be accompanied every step of the way from his arrest to his appearance before a judge by armed US Secret Service agents, who are required by law to protect him at all times. Courthouse security is provided by New York State Court Officers, an agency the Secret Service has worked with in the past. Chief Secret Service spokesman Anthony J. Guglielmi said he could not comment on any security arrangements for the former president.

It may take several days for the former president to show up at the courthouse. Once he has been charged, prosecutors must contact the former president’s defense attorneys to negotiate his surrender, a common practice in white-collar investigations when prosecutors have been in contact with defense attorneys. .

Some lawyers working for Mr Trump, who is running for president for the third time, have said he will surrender to face charges and fly from his Florida estate to New York for arraignment.

The former president has made it clear he plans to use the accusations as part of a campaign strategy to agitate his base.

Surrender, some might say, is not in the DNA of contentious former presidents, and he often seems to enjoy antagonizing and attacking the prosecutors who investigated him.

In the unlikely event that the former president refuses to surrender, he would put Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, his main but undeclared rival for the Republican nomination, in an awkward political position. Under the law, Mr. DeSantis’ role would be essentially ministerial and he would have few legal options other than approving an extradition request from New York.

Yet if New York prosecutors were to seek Mr. Trump’s extradition, Mr. DeSantis would face an unenviable dilemma. He would be forced to choose between authorizing an arrest warrant for Mr Trump and inflaming his base, or somehow trying to help his Republican rival, and possibly facing legal action as a result. .

