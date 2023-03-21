I, Boris Johnson, solemnly declare the truth. Yes, I know it’s a first | Jean Crace

I, Boris Johnson, solemnly declare that what is in my file, the file that is mine, will be the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. So help me God. Let’s hope there isn’t. Or Im a goner. Yes, I know this is a first and I’ve said a lot of pigs in the past. But I really, really promise that what you get from me this time is the truth, as agreed with my advisors. What might look like lies but is actually the highest form of truth. Truth from untruths. As two negatives equal one positive, two lies equal the truth. Besides, no one thinks I’m a liar. Other than anyone who has ever met me.

Misleading parliament. Although I accept having misled Parliament, it is categorically false to say that I have misled Parliament. As Prime Minister, I did my best to fulfill the solemn duty of office. That is to say and do whatever is necessary to save what passes for my reputation. And my job. So the facts are as follows. I may have misled Parliament once or twice or again and again that there were no illegal parties or gatherings in Downing St. But at no time did I deliberately.

Here is what happened. If I have a fault, it is that I am too confident. Some might even call me a little weak. When I said I didn’t know of any parties, I was just reading what my special advisers had written for me. I had no idea if that was true or not. So really, if there were lies in what they wrote, they were responsible for them. I was far too busy to have any idea what was going on or to take ownership of my words.

As Prime Minister, I had no idea that having a party was illegal. Even though it was me who introduced the Covid legislation that banned them. It also hadn’t occurred to me that the same rules could apply to me. Yours truly has always considered himself an exception. Nor did it occur to me that the councilors I had appointed to have a similar attitude to the truth as me might tell me to say something wrong in parliament.

At no time did we have a panic meeting, not even a meeting of Pannick with David in issue 10, asking us how to get out of this. Just for some reason, my advisors chose to write a script for me that contained lies. So unlike them. And it was just my bad luck that I had to read it without checking it out first. Because clearly I didn’t know anything about parties. Except the ones I’ve been to. All of this means that even though it was technically me who misled Parliament, those who should be tried for deliberately misleading Parliament are my special advisers who I am now throwing to the wolves.

THE parties that were not-evenings. There was a witch hunt against me. Not all the parties I attended were parties. These were work events. As such, I believed it was completely normal for me to do what I loved. Also, Party Marty made all the arrangements. I just signed them. Like when everyone got pissed off in the Downing Street garden. Carrie and I only came down to join the party to make sure it was a non-party and therefore allowed by the rules. After making sure everything was in order and that only a few people were lying face down in the flowerbeds, we went back up to our apartment.

Ambushed by the cake. A clear attempt by Rishi Sunak to try to get me in trouble. I’m glad he also got a penalty notice because he was the one who got Carrie, Lulu Lytle and other hangers to wish me a happy birthday. And I absolutely never said: This is the most socially distant party in the country, leaving Lee Cains. I know for a fact, even if I had, no one could have heard a word about the karaoke, the throwing up in the trash cans, the fuck in the cupboards and break Wilfs’ swing. And when I said take a case to the co-op, I was referring to Simon Case. (I wouldn’t work on this DP) Whoops. Mom the word. It’s time to press the Pannick button. Let’s not talk about the Abba party. Even if it was a great evening!

Sue Gray. In the past, I may have called Sue Gray an exemplary public servant. Someone with impeccable judgment and impartiality. Especially when she released her report which largely cleared me of attending most of the parties I attended. It was fair and appropriate that she ignore much of the detail that was in the public domain and use her powers sparingly. But now it’s come to my attention that she’s a Commie spy who started talking to Keir Starmer long after her report was completed, so it’s only fair that her whole report be discredited. She is a traitor to her country who was partly responsible for eliminating her king from the world.

Harriet Harman. Has there ever been a more biased chairman of the privileges committee? Hattie dared to accuse me of lying on other matters before the investigation even began. How dare she! Just because you’re a liar doesn’t mean people should be free to say so. Especially not when that person is prime minister. As the leader of the country, it is sometimes necessary to say what is appropriate. Especially wives, ex-wives, lovers and children. So I now demand that Harman be replaced by someone whose judgment is beyond reproach. I suggest Nadine Dorries. Make that Lady Dorries. Nadine alone can be trusted to declare me not guilty of deceiving Parliament.

Courts. There was a time when I encouraged the Daily Mail to view judges as enemies of the people. I see now that I was a little hasty. The Rigged Privileges Committee is not fit to judge me, having already eased its burden of proof to deliberately mislead Parliament. Although I’m obviously guilty of both. But now I demand a jury trial in which no one will be able to convict me because there is no such offense in the book of laws. Which means I’ll automatically get a not guilty. Bozza gets away with it again! Hooray for me.

Summary. I never did anything and no one can prove that I did. (Crossed fingers. It’s a bit long. But you never know. And when is my 250000,000 fees paid? DP) Free the Boris One! You will never take me alive!