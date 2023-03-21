Will Donald Trump be arrested? What do you want to know





Donald Trump has set an unenviable record by occupying the White House, becoming the first president to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives.

His legal troubles have only worsened since then.

On Saturday, Trump said on his Truth Social social media network that he would be arrested on Tuesday in connection with a case brought by Manhattan Dist. Atti. Alvin Bragg. The former president cited illegal leaks from Bragg’s office as the source of his information; his attorney later said there had been no official notification from the prosecutor, and Bragg declined to comment.

Bragg presented a criminal case against Trump to a grand jury in Manhattan, which convened on Monday to hear from a witness offered by Trump’s lawyers a sign that the jury’s work is nearly done and an indictment could be brought. imminent. Trump declined an invitation to testify.

This is just one of many legal cases Trump is facing. Here’s a look at what’s happening now, as well as other looming issues for the former president.

Why are New York prosecutors investigating Trump?

Because Trump was accused of breaking state law while in New York in 2016 when he was running for president.

One of Trump’s former attorneys, Michael Cohen, has admitted in federal court to paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 shortly before the 2016 election to stop him from talking about an affair she says she had with Trump. Cohen also admitted in court papers that Trump’s New York-based real estate firm paid him back the following year, but disguised the payments as a large monthly retainer.

Trump denied having an affair with Daniels and paying her to be quiet. One of her lawyers accused her of extorting money from him.

Is there a limitation period?

Yes, but the deadline has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the clock stops when the defendant spends an extended period away from New York, as Trump did when he was in the White House.

Does this have anything to do with the 2020 elections?

No. These accusations relate to the 2016 election, which Trump won.

Isn’t Cohen a convicted liar?

Yes. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to lying to a bank about his debts in order to obtain a $500,000 home equity line of credit. He also pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion and, in relation to the silent money payments, two violations of campaign finance law.

Who is Alvin Bragg?

Bragg, a Harvard-educated, is the first black district attorney for the borough of Manhattan, elected in 2021. Prior to that, he spent years as a lawyer and prosecutor for the New York City Council and state governments. States and Federal.

Among other cases he has worked on over the years, he oversaw the lawsuit brought by the New York Attorney General who accused the Trump charity, the Donald J. Trump Foundation, of acting illegally as an arm from the 2016 Trump campaign. (The foundation dissolved as a result of the lawsuit.) Bragg also helped secure the indictment of former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon on charges of fraud for allegedly embezzling donations supposed to be used to build a wall on the Mexican border. (Bannon also faced federal fundraising charges, but Trump, on his last day in office, pardoned him.)

Hasn’t Bragg sued Trump before?

New York prosecutors charged the firm and Trump’s payroll company with criminal tax evasion, securing convictions in December. They previously secured guilty pleas from longtime Trump Organizations chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg for crimes related to the scheme.

Shortly after Bragg took office in 2022, he appeared to put the brakes on a criminal investigation into Trump’s business practices that had begun under his predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr. Two prosecutors working on the investigation that have explored whether Trump assigned fraudulent values ​​to his properties when seeking loans, among other allegations, resigned in apparent protest.

What about New York State prosecutors?

State Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit in September against Trump and several family members and businesses, as well as Weisselberg, accusing them of fraudulently inflating Trump’s net worth in official financial records. The purpose of the scheme, according to the lawsuit, was to help Trump obtain loans and insurance policies on better terms.

This is a civil case asking for financial penalties, not a criminal case asking for prison terms. But James referred the case to the IRS and Justice Department for possible criminal charges, alleging Trump violated federal fraud laws and made false statements to financial institutions.

Isn’t Merrick Garland suing Trump?

Not at this stage.

American Atty. General Garland has appointed a special counsel to lead the Justice Department’s investigation into whether Trump violated federal law by retaining certain classified documents after leaving the presidency. Special Counsel Jack Smith also examines Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

The FBI’s high-profile search (or raid, in Trump’s parlance) last year in the area of ​​former Presidents Mar-a-Lago was related to the Classified Documents case.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing there or in connection with the events of Jan. 6.

Who else is pursuing charges against Trump?

One case that has grabbed headlines is a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury’s investigation into an alleged attempted interference in the 2020 presidential election. This case revolves around post-election efforts of Trump and his supporters to reverse the result in Georgia, where Joe Biden narrowly won. District of Fulton County. Atti. Fani Willis has yet to act on the recommendations of the grand jury, which has called for multiple indictments.

Trump has also denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

If indicted in New York, could Trump be arrested and extradited?

Yes. Article IV of the Constitution requires states to hand over suspected wanted criminals for trial in other states, though defendants can slow down the process by challenging it in court.

New York requires defendants to appear in person to be booked, so legal experts predicted that Trump would travel to New York and appear voluntarily.

Would the arrest affect Trump’s ability to serve as president?

No. Even if convicted and sent to prison, Trump could be president. The US Constitution only requires a president to be at least 35 years old, a citizen by birth and a resident of the United States for at least 14 years.

Any criminal charges against Trump would certainly affect his campaign. And if he were imprisoned, winning the 2024 elections would not automatically shorten his sentence.

It’s unclear how he could carry out his duties from a prison cell, which means the 25th Amendment could come into play. Under it, a president can temporarily transfer his duties to the vice president if he cannot exercise them himself, or the functions can be removed from him if the vice president and a majority of senior executives vote to do so.

Once in office, Trump could not be removed from office unless the House impeached him (for the third time) and the Senate convicted him (for the first time).

Incidentally, the Constitution does not say whether the high crimes and misdemeanors required for impeachment can occur before a president takes office. In fact, it leaves it up to Congress to decide which acts constitute impenetrable offenses and when they must have taken place.

What was the reaction of Trump and his supporters?

Trump issued a call Saturday on Truth Social for his supporters to protest Tuesday, prompting Bragg to issue an internal memo saying, We do not condone attempts by our office to intimidate or threaten the rule of law in New York. Even staunch Trump allies such as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) have urged supporters not to protest.

Three other Trump allies in the House, however, have demanded that Bragg testify before their committees, as soon as possible. The trio of Representatives Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), James Comer (R-Ky.) and Bryan Steil (R-Wis.), who lead the House Judiciary, Oversight and House Administration Committees respectively, have suggested that the investigation was politically motivated and would interfere with next year’s presidential election, while eroding public confidence in the impartial administration of justice.

Other Republicans echoed the accusation that Braggs’ investigation was political. Among them was a likely rival to Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

