When Prabowo’s voice appears in Jokowi’s visiting post in Tabalong





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) uploaded a video of his working visit to Tabalong Regency, South Kalimantan, and was accompanied by several officials, including the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto. The voice of Prabowo, who is also the general chairman of the Gerindra party, appears in Jokowi’s upload on the working visit to Tabalong. Seen detik.com, Monday (20/3/2023), Jokowi uploaded a video of his work visit on Sunday March 19 yesterday. The video shows from when Jokowi meets the public at the popular market to when he and Prabowo are together. Voice Prabowo then appears in the middle of the video. Prabowo said Jokowi was the first president to attend. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content “The first Indonesian president to be here, in the history of our independence, is President Joko Widodo,” Prabowo said in the video. Meanwhile, Jokowi, in his voice over the video, calls the locals friendly and the area is good as a neighborhood. In the caption or upload statement, Jokowi said this was his first visit to Tabalong Regency. Jokowi also explained the agenda for his visit to South Kalimantan. “For the first time I visited Tabalong, a neighborhood in South Kalimantan. The people are friendly. The city is fun. Here I attended Istighosah and prayer with Rabithah Melayu-Banjar, I went to the market, kept in touch with traditional traditions and religious leaders, as well as the inauguration of infrastructure projects,” Jokowi said. Jokowi’s upload received mixed reactions from Instagram users. Some judge the sound Prabowoin Jokowi’s video, as a signal of the continued leadership of the nation. (gb/tor)

