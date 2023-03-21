Politics
Finland’s NATO membership could reduce Russian pressure on Turkey, analysts say
Finland’s entry into NATO should lead to a reduction in the Russian military presence around Turkey, but Ankara is still reluctant to approve Sweden’s candidacy
Turkey and Hungary recently said they would allow Finland to join NATO after months of delaying a decision. Analysts told The Media Line that Finland’s entry into NATO would most likely reduce Russian pressure on Turkey and lead to the movement of Russian troops from Turkish territory.
Following a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinist in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Friday that Turkey would ratify Finland’s application for NATO membership.
Turkey had previously raised concerns over offers from Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance due to accusations that the two countries supported terrorism and restricted exports to Turkey.
Erdoan did not say when Turkey would approve Sweden’s bid.
zgr nlhisarckl, the director of the Ankara office of the German Marshall Funds, told The Media Line that the Russian military would eventually be forced to position troops along its northwestern border if Finland and Sweden join the NATO.
They would need to move resources from elsewhere, nlhisarckl said. In the future, when they spread their military presence, they would have to move part of it to the Baltic countries and part would come from [near] Turkey.
Russia has opposed Turkey on several battlefields, including Libya and the Nagorno-Karabakh region which has been the scene of a conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The most threatening conflict for Turkey is the civil war on the Syrian border, where the Kremlin has backed Syrian President Bashar Assad while Ankara has been the Syrian opposition’s biggest backer.
Turkey’s military presence in northern Syria has helped protect millions of internally displaced people who could be at risk if Assad’s forces, backed by Russia, manage to regain control of the territory.
Such a reality would represent a major risk for the Turkish government, which would probably face a new refugee crisis on its borders. Turkey has already taken in more than three million war refugees, leading to tensions with the local Turkish community and pressure on Erdoan.
Turkey’s presence in Syria has also been costly, both financially and to its military. Thirty-three Turkish soldiers were killed in a single airstrike in 2020.
Alan Makovsky, a former senior Middle East official for the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, told The Media Line that the possibility of Russia moving troops from areas close to Turkey has been a topic of discussion between Ankara and those who support the Nordic countries. country offers.
Makovsky, who is now a senior fellow for national security and international politics at the Center for American Progress, said Turkey’s support for Finland’s candidacy would lessen but not completely remove diplomatic pressure on Ankara from the US. UNITED STATES.
It’s seen as a half measure and won’t particularly move the needle on policy toward Turkey, Makovsky said. They want to see the full package. Sweden is a very important country for NATO. He noted that Sweden has done exercises with NATO and has been a partner in the military alliance.
Washington welcomed Turkey’s decision to back Finland’s bid, but also urged it to ratify Sweden as well, according to a statement from US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
Both Sweden and Finland are strong and capable partners who share NATO values and will strengthen the Alliance and contribute to European security. The United States believes that both countries should become members of NATO as soon as possible, Sullivan wrote in a statement.
Finland’s entry into NATO now seems likely. After postponing a parliamentary vote on Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO bids, Hungary’s ruling party announced on Friday that it would support Finland’s bid.
Each NATO member must ratify a request for potential new members, effectively giving member states veto power.
One of Ankara’s main criticisms of Sweden is the presence of people whom Turkey considers to be terrorists, namely those linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militia. Turkey also believes that people linked to Turkey’s failed 2016 coup reside in Sweden.
The PKK, which operates in Turkey, is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, of which Sweden is a member.
Along with the PKK, Turkey is also calling for the deportation of people it believes to be members of a network led by Turkish cleric Fethullah Glen, who lives in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania.
The Turkish government insists that Glen is behind the bloody coup that tried to overthrow Erdogan. Glen denies the charges.
In an attempt to address Turkey’s concerns, Sweden and Finland signed an agreement with Turkey last June. Erdoan accused Stockholm of not keeping its promises.
Six months after the deal was signed, a Swedish court has blocked the deportation of a Turkish journalist accused by Turkey of being linked to Glen.
Some analysts believe Erdoan’s objections are aimed at appealing to his nationalist base and boosting his popularity, which has waned in response to the deteriorating economy and criticism of the country’s response to the earthquakes in recent months. . Presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 are expected to be Erdoan’s biggest threat to Turkey since he came to power 20 years ago.
nlhisarckl said Erdo’s resistance to Sweden’s admission will likely be a boost for his campaign.
A very difficult election awaits him. If he has to make a choice, he would rather win domestically than internationally because he doesn’t have the luxury of losing votes, nlhisarckl said.
Makovsky says Turkey is unlikely to change its stance on Sweden before the election, something outside groups seem to acknowledge.
I believe that there will be a resignation that nothing is likely to happen before the elections. But once the election is over, I think the pressure will rekindle, Makovsky said.
