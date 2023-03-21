Donald Trump news today: Trump attacks DeSantis for Stormy Daniels jibing as grand jury indictment looms





Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump has blasted Ron DeSantis for his muted response to the potential indictment against the former president in the Stormy Daniels case.

In an article on Truth Social, Mr. Trump wrote: Ron DeSanctimonious will likely discover FALSE ACCUSATIONS AND FALSE STORIES in the future, as he grows older, becomes wiser and better known, when he is unjustly and illegally attacked. by a woman, even her classmates. who are minors (or maybe a man!). I’m sure he’ll want to fight misfits like me!

The attack comes amid calls from Trump supporters asking the governor of Florida to stop any attempt to extradite him to New York to face any charges.

The former president claimed he would be arrested later in the day and called for protests to bring our nation back in language that drew comparisons to his rhetoric leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots.

Kevin McCarthy has called on Americans not to protest if Mr Trump is arrested in connection with a grand jury investigation into his alleged role in the payments to Ms Daniels.

HighlightsShow latest update 1679390144All NYPD officers told to wear full uniform Tuesday ahead of possible Trump indictment

All New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were reportedly ordered on Tuesday to wear their full uniforms in the event Donald Trump is charged.

Maroosha Muzaffar reports:

Sravasti DasguptaMarch 21, 2023 9:15 a.m.

1679388300Trump asks court to launch entire Georgia grand jury investigation

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked a Georgia court to reject any evidence gathered by the months-long special purpose grand jury assembled last year to investigate his attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat and disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting him.

In a 50-page motion filed in Fulton County Superior Court, Mr. Trump’s legal team says Georgia law allowing for the creation of special-purpose grand juries that are investigative in nature but cannot issue of indictments is unconstitutional because it does not specify whether these grand juries are civil or criminal in nature.

Oliver O’Connell21 March 2023 08:45

1679386544In the Trump case, the New York grand jury appears near the end of its proceedings

A New York grand jury investigating Donald Trump over a silent payment to a porn star looks set to complete its job as soon as law enforcement officials brace for possible unrest in the event. of indictment.

Read this Associated Press report:

Sravasti DasguptaMarch 21, 2023 8:15 a.m.

1679384700House GOP calls for Alvin Bragg to be transported to Congress over Trump indictment

In a letter Monday to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Chairman of the House Administration Committee House prosecutor Bryan Steil accused the Democratic prosecutor of being on the verge of engaging in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial power. by indicting Mr. Trump.

In light of the grave consequences of your actions, we expect you to testify in what clearly appears to be a politically motivated prosecution decision, they said.

Report by Graeme Massie and Andrew Feinberg.

Oliver O’Connell21 March 2023 07:45

1679382944Trump supporters plan to run on banks to protest his arrest

Some Trump supporters are planning a protest against the bank in case the former president is arrested in Manhattan this week.

According to the George Washington Initiative (GWI), an organization that shines a light on misinformation, Donald Trump supporters have increasingly advocated a bank run in recent days as a nonviolent form of social disobedience.

Sravasti DasguptaMarch 21, 2023 07:15

1679381126Trump hits out at DeSantis over Stormy Daniels jibe

Donald Trump has blasted Ron DeSantis for a muted response to the potential indictment against him in the Stormy Daniels Hush Money case.

In an article for Truth Social, the former president wrote: Ron DeSanctimonious will likely discover FALSE ACCUSATIONS AND FALSE STORIES in the future, as he gets older, wiser and better known, when he is wrongfully and illegally attacked by a woman, even underage classmates (or maybe a man!). I’m sure he’ll want to fight misfits like me!

Earlier, the governor of Florida, an expected GOP, slammed the investigation against Mr. Trump, but also launched one of his first jabs at the former president.

I don’t know what goes into paying a porn star silent money to get silence on some kind of alleged affair, DeSantis told a news conference in Panama City Monday. I can’t talk about it.

Read the full story here:

Sravasti DasguptaMarch 21, 2023, 6:45 a.m.

1679381100 Can Trump still be elected president if arrested and charged?

The investigation has entered a new phase in recent weeks, and now Mr. Braggs’ office has contacted the president’s attorneys to offer an opportunity for voluntary testimony, a sign that multiple sources close to the investigation told New York. Times means that an indictment or multiple indictments are likely in the works. Mr. Trump himself predicted on March 18 that he would be arrested the following week.

John Bowden examines what it means for his 2024 campaign to return to the Oval Office.

Oliver O’Connell21 March 2023 06:45

1679377500Police, public safety officials brace for possible Trump indictment

More than a dozen senior New York City Police Department officials and two public safety aides to the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, held a virtual meeting on Sunday, The New York Times reports.

Oliver O’Connell21 March 2023 05:45

1679373900Uproar at White House press briefing as reporters turn on reporter who yelled at press secretary

The outburst eventually led other journalists to protest to the heckler, saying he was hampering their ability to work.

Craig Graziosi has the story.

Oliver O’Connell21 March 2023 04:45

1679370358Lawyers and advocacy groups want review of DeSantiss Guantanamo case

Lawyers and human rights activists have called for a closer look at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who served as the Navy’s JAG attorney at Guantanamo Bay, amid accusations of former detainees that he observed their torture.

The calls come as a former camp inmate, Mansoor Adayfi, claimed in an interview with The Independent that Mr DeSantis witnessed his force-feeding, a practice he described as torture.

Mr. DeSantis served at Guantanamo between March 2006 and January 2007, a time when the notorious prison camp was rocked by riots, hunger strikes and death.

Richard Hall reports for The Independent.

Oliver O’Connell21 March 2023 03:45

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-arrested-tomorrow-indict-stormy-daniels-b2304824.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related