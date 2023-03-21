What sanctions could Boris Johnson incur following the Partygate investigation? | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has already been tried in the court of public opinion over Partygate, having handed over the keys to No 10 when Tory MPs and ministers rallied overwhelmingly against him.

But the chance to rebuild his power base as a backbench MP and chart a path to Downing Street could suffer a serious setback when an investigation into whether he recklessly misled Parliament comes to a head. ended.

What penalty could he incur?

The MPs’ Seven Privileges Committee, chaired by Labor Harriet Harman but with a Conservative majority, will write a report with its final judgment on whether or not Johnson misled parliament.

If they find against him, the group will decide if his action was intentional or reckless.

Crucially, they would then recommend a penalty that Johnson would face.

There is a range of potential sanctions that can be recommended by the standards committee, which is made up of the same MPs but adjudicates on alleged breaches of House of Commons rules rather than parliamentary privilege.

These include a written apology, suspension of pay or suspension from the Commons for a specified period.

What difference would the penalties have?

Johnson has protested his innocence, so he is likely to fight any punishment.

But the penalty with the most serious implications would be a suspension from the Commons for 10 days or more.

This would automatically trigger a recall petition, allowing voters in Johnsons Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituencies to trigger a by-election if 10% of them call one.

Three recall petitions have been triggered in recent times.

Two succeeded in March 2019: 19% of voters in Brecon and Radnorshire backed the move after a spending scandal involving Tory MP Chris Davies, and 28% of voters in Labor MP Fiona Onasanyas’ Peterborough seat did even when she was imprisoned for perversion. the course of justice.

What happens after the committee makes a recommendation?

Any sanction as well as the report on the misconduct of a Member must be approved by the House of Commons as a whole.

Traditionally, House business is not whipped, meaning government and opposition parties do not have to tell their MPs how to vote.

skip newsletter promotion Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion

However, that precedent was shattered by Johnson when Tory whips asked their MPs to vote to save Owen Paterson from suspension for breaking lobbying rules.

Rishi Sunak is said to be keen for it to be a free vote.

Johnson still has a loyal following among some in his party, having secured the support of more than 100 MPs during the Tory leadership race in the fall.

But many fear that anything that plunges Tories back into a standards dispute and reopens the wounds of the Paterson debacle will be avoided at all costs.

If a suspension of more than 10 days is recommended by the Privileges Committee, the motion is amendable. This may lead to feuds as Johnson’s allies try to lessen the severity of the punishment.

What happens if a recall petition is triggered?

Johnson’s voters will have six weeks to decide his fate.

A petition would be set up in at least one signing office, with voters able to put their names to it Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding holidays).

Anyone registered and eligible to vote in a parliamentary election in Johnsons constituency could sign the petition.

If 10% of them did, a by-election would be called. Johnson would still be able to run there and was recently re-selected as the Conservative candidate ahead of the upcoming general election.