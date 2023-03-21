Dow Jones rallies as Powell looms; Donald Trump shares rise amid legal drama





The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped nearly 400 points ahead of the next Fed meeting. Shares of First Republic (FRC) fell despite reports that the troubled bank is asking for help from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) as it fights to stay afloat. The acquisition of Donald Trump’s digital world SPAC (DWAC) has exploded amid legal drama over Stormy Daniels.

There has been some bullish action even though the stock market is still in the throes of a correction. Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) attempted a weak breakout, while Royal Gold (RGLD) joined Leaderboard in an encouraging move.

The Federal Open Market Committee meeting led by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday and Wednesday appears to be key.

“U.S. equities are faltering as risk aversion won’t go away until markets are confident the Fed is done with its rate hike campaign,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a statement. a note to customers. The banking system still lacks confidence as Wall Street tries to drive yields down sharply, he added.

It looks like “credit conditions will continue to tighten while monetary policy conditions are expected to ease as the economy heads into a recession,” Moya said.

Treasury bond yields rose as the yield curve remained inverted. The 10-year yield jumped 10 basis points to 3.5% while the two-year yield jumped 12 basis points to 3.97%.

Nasdaq lags as small caps jump

The Nasdaq lagged other major indexes after last week’s outperformance. It closed up 0.4%, near the highs of the day. Enphase Energy (ENPH) impresses with a gain of 4.8%.

The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.9%. However, it failed to decisively break above the 200-day moving average. NRG Energy (NRG) posted a strong performance here, rising 6.8% to finish above the 50-day moving average.

The S&P 500 sectors were all positive. Energy, materials and industrials were the best performers. Consumer discretionary and technology made the smallest gains.

Solid stock in financials supported small caps, with the Russell 2000 rising 1.1%. Growth stocks reversed higher, with the Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) ETF posting a modest 0.4% gain.

Dow Jones Today: CAT, HON Gain, Microsoft Stock Fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to recoup some of its recent losses as it rose just under 400 points. This translates to 1.2%.

Industrial machinery maker Caterpillar (CAT) was one of the top performers in the Dow Jones today up 2.5%, as was Dow Inc. (DOW). But Honeywell International (HON) fared best with a 2.8% gain.

Microsoft (MSFT), which surged last week as investors sought safety in Big Tech stocks, fell behind as it fell 2.6%.

The stock fell back below Friday’s breakout buy point of 276.86, according to MarketSmith analysis. Intel (INTC) was the only other component to end the day in negative territory.

Donald Trump launches SPAC rockets despite legal issues

There is a saying that there is no such thing as bad publicity.

And that was certainly the case on Monday for the Trump-linked SPAC, Digital World Acquisition.

It closed the session on highs but still rose by 11%. It briefly took over the 50-day moving average, but was eventually denied at this line.

The former president finds himself embroiled in even more legal drama.

He claimed on his Truth Social platform last weekend that he would be arrested on Tuesday on charges following an investigation into a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Despite the payment , Trump denies having an affair with the adult actress.

Trump, who is racing to reclaim the White House, urged his supporters to “”PROTEST, TAKE BACK OUR NATION!” ” “

Additionally, a rape defamation lawsuit involving Trump was suspended indefinitely on Monday.

DWAC stock is down more than 90% from its high of 175 on Oct. 22, 2021. It jumped early when news broke the blank check company was about to go public Trump Media and Technology Group, which includes Truth Social.

Banking stocks: the First Republic dives, sends an SOS to JPMorgan

As banking stocks generally rallied, the beleaguered First Republic continued to struggle.

Bank stocks reacted positively to the news that Credit Suisse (CS) will merge with fellow Swiss banking giant UBS (UBS). Banking fears seem somewhat allayed for now.

But First Republic stocks lagged, falling 47.1%. Liquidity fears persist despite JPMorgan leading a consortium that has poured $30 billion in combined deposits into the bank, which serves high-net-worth customers.

It continued to fall despite news JPMorgan Chase is now advising the company on strategic alternatives. It may seek to raise additional capital, while a sale of the bank is another possibility.

FRC stock is now down 90% so far in 2023 and is miles below its major moving averages.

However, regional banks were trying to fight back after last week’s debacle. The iShares US Regional Banks (IAT) ETF gave up some early ground buying while gaining 2.2%.

Outside of Dow Jones: The New Eyes Entry Leader

Investors should be busy building their watch lists for the end of the current correction.

The new Royal Gold ranking stock is worth considering. It was added to the list of most important stocks as it clears the 50-day moving average upwards. He is now looking to clear a base cup buy point with a handle of 131.99.

Royal Gold acquires and manages precious metal streams and royalty interests. The strong overall performance is reflected in its IBD composite rating of 90 out of 99.

Wheaton Precious Metals is just below a buy zone after testing a cup handle entry of 46.63 earlier.

The relative strength line has just reached a new high, an encouraging sign. It is in the top 9% of stocks by price performance over the past 12 months.

Gold often recovers in value during times of economic uncertainty. Recent worries about the banking system have boosted gold stocks.

Please follow Michael Larkin on Twitter at @IBD_MLarkin for more growth stock analysis.

