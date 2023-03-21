PTI does not want anarchy but elections in the country: Imran Khan





Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan addresses his workers and supporters via video link March 20, in this still from video. Twitter/@PTIofficial

Amid recent violent clashes between security forces and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI) supporters in Lahores Zaman Park and outside the Federal Court Complex, the party chairman, Imran Khan, said that ‘they didn’t want anarchy but elections in the country. .

Clashes erupted between PTI supporters and police personnel when they reached Khans Zaman Park residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case. Similar scenes were seen again on March 18, when the former prime minister arrived at the Islamabad court complex to appear in court under Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in the Toshakhana gifts case.

Addressing his party activists and supporters via video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Khan urged his supporters not to take up arms.

Referring to the alleged difficulties in organizing election campaigns in Punjab, he accused the government of creating obstacles related to the general election environment despite the approaching date.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already announced the timetable for elections in the province to be held on April 30.

He maintained that the authorities were reluctant to allow them to hold the jalsa in Minar-e-Pakistan.

A day earlier, the deposed prime minister who was ousted from power in April last year once again announced a show of power in Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday March 22 after the “great drama” of March 18 so as chaos erupted at his home in Lahore and at the court complex in Islamabad where he appeared before a trial court in the Toshakhana case.

According to the PTI leadership, they are waiting to get the green light to hold the public meeting in Minar-e-Pakistan, but learned that the court will decide tomorrow (Tuesday) just 24 hours before the power show of the former ruling party.

Speaking about the police action in his Zaman Park, Khan said Punjab police broke down the gate and walls of his house.

Attempts are being made to create division in the country, he added.

Recalling the police action at the Federal Judicial Complex, Khan said his lawyers were bludgeoned inside the compound. A person who reached Islamabad for the rule of law and this is happening Namaloom Afraad [unknown people] were present inside the court complex.

The PTI President went on to say that he was mentally prepared for the arrest. Democracy and the Constitution are being killed. No one cares about the Constitution, he added.

He also claimed that more than 100 FIRs, including terrorism cases, had been filed against him.

Khan calls Maryam the queen of liars

Turning his guns on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Imran Khan said the queen of liars thinks Pakistan is her stronghold.

She says her father [Nawaz Sharif] is Nelson Mandela. Forgive him,” added the ousted prime minister.

The law of the jungle prevails in the country, Khan said, adding that the queen of liars is above the law and dictates the authorities.

The evidence will be sent to the EU, a global human rights watchdog

Reacting strongly to the incident at the court complex, Khan said a plan was in place to assassinate him at the complex. He said they were collecting evidence and announced that the evidence would be sent to the United Nations Human Rights Council and the European Union.

Furthermore, the PTI leader also accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement, a ruling alliance of 13 parties, of bringing the army and the PTI face to face to postpone the elections.

This is my country and my army. I will live and die here. I will not flee abroad, Khan categorically clarified.

