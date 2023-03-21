Why Donald Trump fears being arrested over a campaign finance law





If Donald Trump’s prediction comes true, hell will be stopped tomorrow (March 21).

Over the weekend, the former US president wrote on his social media app, Truth Social, speculating about his upcoming arrest and ranting about what he claims is a witch hunt against him.

Citing illegal leaks from the Manhattan District Attorneys Office, Trump wrote (all caps removed to spare readers’ eyes): The far-field Republican nominee and former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of the week next. The man who cried foul of the rigged election also urged his supporters to take back our nation.

Trump’s attorney, Susan Necheles, told CBS News the message was based on media reports and not an arrest notice. Because this is a political prosecution, the district attorney’s office has engaged in a practice of leaking everything to the press, rather than contacting President Trump’s attorneys as they would in a case. normal, Necheles said.

At the center of this case is the secret $130,000 money that Trump paid to Stephanie Clifford, the adult film actress who goes by the name of Stormy Daniels with whom Trump had an affair in 2006. Trump’s lawyers argue that campaign money did not flow to Daniels, but the district attorney is building a case that says otherwise.

If the Manhattan District Attorneys Office files charges, it would be the first criminal case ever brought against a former president.

G/O Media may receive a commission

What the Federal Elections Campaign Act says

The Federal Election Campaign Act, first passed in 1971, requires candidates’ committees, party committees and PACs to file periodic reports disclosing the money they raise and spend. A clause stipulates that the candidate must disclose expenses exceeding $200 per election cycle to any individual or supplier.

A non-exhaustive timeline of the silent money Trump paid Daniels

October 2016: Trump’s attorney at the time, Michael Cohen, brokers a deal to pay Daniels $130,000 in exchange for the rights to his story about the case and a nondisclosure agreement for him. prevent disclosing her affair with the Republican presidential candidate. Cohen opens a bank account for Essential Consultants and transfers $131,000 he got from a home equity line of credit to the new account. Of that amount, he transfers $130,000 to Daniels’ attorney.

November 2016: A few days before the presidential election, Cohen receives signed copies of the agreement between Peggy Peterson and David Dennison, pseudonyms of Daniels and Trump respectively. Dennison does not sign on the dotted line.

January 2017: Cohen asks the Trump Organization for reimbursement of $180,035, payment of $130,000 to Daniels, wiring costs and an additional $50,000. The leaders of the Trump Organization award him $420,000, to be paid in monthly installments for 12 months.

January 2018: The Wall Street Journal publishes an article detailing the $130,000 payment to Daniels. Cohen says Trump vehemently denies having an affair but does not address the payment, and also sends a statement that is apparently from Stormy Daniels denying the stories of the affair. A few days later, Trump was sworn in as America’s 45th president.

February 2018: Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump Campaign were parties to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither returned the payment to me, either directly or indirectly, Cohen said in a press release. The payment to Ms. Clifford was legal and was not a campaign contribution or campaign expense by anyone. He will retract these statements at a later date.

March 2018: Daniels, now represented by attorney Michael Avenatti, sues Trump and Essential Consultants in California, seeking to overturn the nondisclosure agreement that Trump never even signed. In the suit, she reveals a year-long intimate relationship with Trump that began in 2006. She admits to accepting $130,000 from Cohen in exchange for his silence about the alleged relationship. Then Avenatti publishes emails showing that Cohen used his Trump Organization email address to arrange a wire transfer related to the deal.

April 2018: Trump claims he was unaware of the $130,000 payment.

May 2018: Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, admits the president repaid Cohen the $130,000 payment in a Fox News TV interview. In a tweet, Trump says Cohen received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he made, by way of reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as the name non-disclosure agreement, or NDA.

August 2018: Cohen pleads guilty to eight federal charges, including criminal tax evasion and campaign finance violations. He says Trump told him to make the payments. Subsequently, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office opens an investigation.

December 2018: Cohen is sentenced to three years in federal prison.

July 2019: Documents from the Federal Payments Investigation reveal that Trump was aware of the money spent to buy silence.

May 2021: The Federal Election Commission board closes a case against the Trump campaign for violating federal law with the Daniels payment.

March 2022: The New York Times reveals that Mark Pomerantz, a former federal prosecutor who resigned the previous month, wrote in his resignation letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that he believes Trump is guilty of numerous criminal violations. Pomerants said Braggs’ decision not to prosecute Donald Trump now, and on the existing record, is wrong and completely against the public interest.

January 2023: The New York Times reports that Bragg recently appointed a grand jury to review evidence from the secret money investigation.

March 2023: Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s senior White House adviser during his presidency, meets with Manhattan prosecutors investigating Daniels’ payment, as do Cohen and Daniels. The district attorney’s office invites Trump to testify, his attorney says that won’t happen.

One last thing: trumps other possible criminal cases

The former president, who announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidency in November last year, is under fire not only for the case of silence regarding possible criminal charges. It is also subject to…

An investigation into election interference in Georgia,

A Justice Department investigation into the storage of classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Related stories

Why Mar-a-Lago is vulnerable to foreign espionage, according to former spies

Trump must report any payments to Stormy Daniels today, legal experts say

Rudy Giulianis’ TV blitz suggests two ways Trump broke the law

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/donald-trump-arrest-campaign-finance-law-1850242988 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related