Xi-Putin meeting: China’s Xi insists on close ties with his ‘dear friend’ Putin in his first visit to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine





CNN

—



Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin and touted close ties and shared strategic visions between China and Russia, on the first day of a state visit framed by Beijing as a peacemaking project despite deep skepticism in Kiev and in the West.

It is the first visit by Chinese leaders to Russia since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last year, just days after the International Criminal Court in The Hague accused the Russian president of having committed war crimes in Ukraine and issued an arrest warrant against him.

The war in Ukraine was brought up in the first hours of their meeting and is expected to be a key talking point throughout Xi’s visit, which will be closely watched for any potential impact on an entrenched conflict that has killed dozens of thousands of people and triggered a mass humanitarian crisis.

The talks between the two leaders lasted four and a half hours on Monday, according to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. Further formal meetings are expected to follow on Tuesday.

Over the past few years, China has taken a colossal leap forward, Putin told Xi, seated beside him in the Kremlin on Monday afternoon. All over the world, this arouses interest, and unfortunately even envy.

Xi, who called Putin his dear friend, in turn praised his Russian counterpart, saying the country’s development had improved significantly.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on the Ukraine issue, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported later in the day, describing the leaders’ meeting as thorough and frank.

China touted the trip as one of friendship, cooperation and peace, amid a push by Beijing to portray itself as a key supporter of resolving the conflict in Ukraine. But Xi’s trip is likely to be seen in some Western capitals as a ringing endorsement of the Russian leader in the face of broad international condemnation of his war.

Senior US diplomat Antony Blinken said the visit showed China’s intention to provide diplomatic cover for alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

President Xi’s visit to Russia days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for President Putin suggests that China does not feel responsible for holding the Kremlin accountable for atrocities in Ukraine, and instead of even condemning them, she prefers to provide cover for Russia to continue committing these same crimes, Blinken said during a press conference at the US State Department on the occasion of the release of the 2022 report on human rights.

Putin again assured Xi that he was still open to the negotiation process during a high-profile part of the Monday meeting, despite his repeated refusal to engage with Kyiv on a withdrawal from Ukrainian land.

We have carefully studied your proposals on resolving the acute crisis in Ukraine, Putin told Xi.

Of course, we will have the opportunity to discuss this issue. We know that you are basing yourself on the principles of justice and commitment to the basic points of international law, Putin said. We will certainly discuss all these issues, including your initiative.

Western leaders have expressed skepticism about China’s potential role as a peacemaker and its supposed neutrality. Instead, the United States and its allies have been warning since last month that China is considering sending lethal aid to Russia for its war effort, which Beijing has denied.

kyiv is also expected to follow the proceedings closely and reiterated on Monday that any peace plan must start with a Russian exit from its territory.

We expect Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to make it end the war of aggression against Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko told CNN on Monday.

Restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity should be at the heart of all diplomatic efforts, he said. We are ready to engage in closer dialogue with China in order to restore peace in Ukraine in accordance with the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and the latest UNGA resolution on this issue.

Xi’s visit comes days after the ICC essentially made Putin a wanted man in the 123 countries that recognize the court, deepening the Russian leadership’s isolation from the West as he pursues a bloody and costly war in Ukraine.

The Chinese leader was greeted upon arrival at Vnukovo airport near Moscow by Dmitry Chernyshenko, one of Russia’s 10 deputy prime ministers, and a Russian military band, but Putin himself was not present for the encounter.

Russian media then showed Xi’s motorcade driving through the city.

China has recently sought to boost its image, positioning itself as a peacemaker and promoting its relationship with Russia as good for global stability. Last month, Beijing released a loosely worded position paper on the political solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

On Friday, after news of Xi’s trip to Moscow was announced, the White House expressed concerns that potential proposals from China would be one-sided and reflect only the Russian perspective.

For example, a ceasefire proposal that China has repeatedly pushed for could simply provide Russia with a way to regroup before launching a retaliatory attack, said John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council.

On Monday, after Xi’s arrival in Moscow, US Secretary of State Blinken said elements of China’s peace proposal for the war were consistent with efforts Washington would support.

China’s proposal includes elements that we have long supported, including ensuring nuclear safety, resolving the humanitarian crisis, protecting civilians, and indeed the first element calls for maintaining sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all counties, Blinken said.

But he said any call for a ceasefire that does not include the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory would effectively support the ratification of the Russian conquest because it would allow President Putin to rest and rehabilitate his troops and then resume the war at once. more advantageous for Russia.

The world should not be fooled by any tactical move by Russia, backed by China or any other country, to freeze the war on its own terms, Blinken said.

The visit is expected to provide a platform for the two countries to further deepen their close strategic alignment, which covers diplomatic coordination, joint military training and robust trade.

In a statement released after Xi’s arrival on Monday, the Chinese leader said: Facing a turbulent and changing world, China stands ready to continue working with Russia to firmly safeguard the international order.

Both Putin and Xi touted the new boost their meeting would bring to their bilateral ties in separate letters published in each other’s domestic media ahead of the visit.

Both also used the letters to denounce hegemony, an allusion to their shared goal of pushing back against what they see as a US-led world order.

Xi will have to exercise caution when visiting Moscow. At stake for the Chinese leader is whether he can both strengthen ties with a partner that China sees as crucial to countering this perceived American dominance, while not alienating a Europe that is increasingly wary of in addition to the China-Russia report.

Putin launched his invasion days after he and Xi declared a limitless partnership last February.

Since then, China has claimed neutrality, but backed Kremlin rhetoric blaming NATO for the conflict, refused to condemn the invasion, and continued to financially support Moscow by dramatically increasing Russian fuel purchases. .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has in the past publicly expressed interest in speaking with Xi about the conflict, although communication between the two countries has not reached a senior Ukrainian ministerial level since the war began.

Ukrainian, Chinese and American officials all declined last week to confirm a possible virtual meeting between Zelensky and Xi, following a Wall Street Journal report that the two planned to speak for the first time after the potential trip. from Xi to Moscow.

By contrast, this week’s state visit marks the 40th meeting between Putin and Xi since the Chinese leader came to power in 2012.

The personal chemistry between the two authoritarian leaders is widely seen as a key factor in the closer ties between the countries in recent years and will also be closely examined during the visit.

Past meetings between the leaders have highlighted this connection, with photo ops including Putin presenting Xi with ice cream on his 66th birthday at a 2019 meeting in Tajikistan, and the two cooking Russian pancakes together on the sidelines of a forum in Vladivostok in 2018.

The pair last met in person in September at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, in Xi’s first trip abroad after nearly three years without travel during the pandemic. .