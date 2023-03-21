An imminent coup in Pakistan would be a victory for China





March 14 was a dramatic day for Pakistan. It was the day, according to the country’s army, that he would arrest Imran Khan. He was once an international cricketer, then a politician, then Prime Minister, and is now, after being ousted as Prime Minister in a no-confidence motion last year, a campaigner fighting against what he describes as a corrupt system binding the Pakistani military. and the rest of the country’s political parties together. (I was Khan’s political adviser between 2012 and 2014, but I have no professional contact with him at the moment.)

But the day turned into a triumph for Khan after police were unable to arrest him. The consequences are unlike anything in contemporary Pakistani history. The military, which has ruled the country alongside chosen cooperative politicians since independence from Britain 75 years ago, now faces a serious threat from an insurgent who uses the language of democracy and Right wing state. And in response, it’s increasingly possible that the army, tired of playing chess against Khan, will simply sweep the pieces off the board.

In recent months, Khan has led his supporters in a series of mass rallies and mass marches. He was shot and injured. His political supporters clashed with the police; they say they were assaulted, while the police say otherwise. And members of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been arrested and allegedly tortured in police custody. A supporter was reportedly tortured to death last week.

This all came to a head on March 14, when Khan was due to be arrested on what his supporters say are bogus terrorism charges. A large number of Khan supporters gathered outside his home in Lahore, Pakistan to contest the arrest. Police used tear gas, water cannons and batons in an attempt to force their way to Khan’s house. They were pushed back by the crowd. Khan remains free.

In a video message posted to Twitter, Khan remained defiant. If he is arrested, he said, his allies must fight for true freedom and the rule of law. Khan argues that he and his party have been framed: that the charges against him are malicious and false, and that the intent of any arrests would be to disqualify him and deprive him of the opportunity to lead his months-long campaign to a next general election.

As I reported last year, after Khan lost power in a tight no-confidence vote in April 2022, he launched a searing campaign of rallies and speeches challenging the legitimacy of rule in the country. He accused the military of taking his orders to deport him from the United States; he said the country’s judicial system was hopelessly corrupt; and launched a serious assault on the military’s place in Pakistani society, including its stranglehold on the country’s economy.

Throughout Khan’s campaign, the military and other politicians have attempted to postpone what increasingly looks like a grassroots political revolution: Khan has been charged with terrorism offenses for threatening a judge and officials; he was also charged with bribery for accepting gifts while in office. Its gatherings were dispersed. Its broadcasts were restricted. And he was shot.

But now those in power in Pakistan face a hard deadline: politicians and the military only have until October this year to call elections within the country’s electoral mandates. The Khans PTI party has won several local and regional contests since being removed from office. The Khans party won a plurality of votes in the last elections, in 2018; followed by the PTI winning 15 of the 20 contested seats in the state legislature of Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province and a former stronghold of Shehbaz Sharif, current Prime Minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League party in the local elections of 2022.

If another election is held and the polls are accurate, it is likely that Khan would win with an overwhelming majority. This is a threat to the military and the parties currently in government: if Khan were to win, he would do so on a platform explicitly geared towards controlling the military and eliminating the current politico-legal system, including including a reform of the country’s judiciary.

Khans’ supporters realize that they are in a difficult position: their leader was almost arrested today, and his allies had to hold off the police with their bodies. But they are convinced that a revolution could come. They say Khan has created a pro-democracy movement that now transcends parties. For the first time in Pakistan’s history, they say, rich and poor are united against the government chosen by the military.

Elections in Pakistan have in the past been contests in which clientelism often carried great weight. In most elections, powerful and wealthy candidates, called elected, are presented by all parties. They are often landlords or powerful local businessmen. Perhaps they have a helpful tribal, clan, or caste affiliation, or have served in the military or some ministry; they can be safely placed before the electorate, who can be relied upon to give their assent to the individual, regardless of party. So goes the stereotype.

Electors are notorious floating voters within the legislature, changing loyalties and parties after making deals to secure good positions in office. There are some who have been candidates for all the major parties without breaking their stride.

This system reappears in every Pakistani election; it’s a consistent theme. But now it is disputed. If the polls are accurate, the public is increasingly interested not in individuals or their superiors, but in the politics of parties, especially those represented by Khan. PTI approval is a hot ticket. Those who get it are likely to win against elected officials flying the banners of political propriety.

All of this is a challenge not only to the ordinary nature of Pakistani politics, but also to the military, whose hand is felt behind all votes and government formations.

Khan was not arrested today, so he cannot be disqualified from running in the next election. He is still a threat to the status quo and shoots those in power who he feels have offended him.

This leaves the military few options. He can try again to arrest the Leader of the Opposition. In prison, they could bet he might not be so visible, although Pakistan’s history is full of leaders who brought the movements out of prison. But if imprisonment continues to prove impossible, Khans supporters argue, the army is left with only two options: assassinate Khan and hope his movement dies with him, or undertake a coup.

The Pakistani and Indian press increasingly believe that a coup is possible. Pakistan suffered four coups in its first fifty years of independence. Current conditions in the country are not conducive. They understand economic decline and repression of political opposition.

Previous military coups have always had a specific framework: they aimed to restore order and eliminate corrupt politicians.

Perversely, this is a situation the Khans campaign may have helped; his criticism of the governing coalition as corrupt contributes to a feeling of general dysfunction. But Khan also denied and undermined the army. The situation has changed. As Khans supporters successfully fight the militarized police, people are no longer afraid of the army. Any coup d’etat, rather than meeting with acquiescence, could result in chaos, even civil war.

It is a prospect that should merit international attention and planning. Unpopularity has rarely phased the Pakistani military. If he wishes to overthrow the elected leaders of the country, he will try to do so, no matter what he looks like. If Pakistan’s unstable democracy is threatened, the West is likely to react.

For Pakistan, the consequences could be significant. They could include sanctions, travel restrictions, seizure of assets, the possible ignominy of Pakistan losing its Commonwealth membership, and the certainty that Pakistan will no longer receive support from financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Pakistan will then have few friends. The military, if successful in taking power, will likely look to China to bail it out. China does not want instability in Pakistan, a country heavily indebted to Beijing (Pakistan is the biggest recipient of Chinese Belt and Road Initiative loans). And he has longstanding ties to the Pakistani military, dating back to mutual antagonism over India and funding the anti-Soviet campaign in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has been in the Chinese sphere for years, with the Pakistani military guaranteeing this relationship. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a flagship project of the Belt and Road worldview. But if the military were to launch a coup, things would get significantly worse for Pakistan’s economy and, likewise, for its citizens.

Pakistan would desperately make sure it was truly within China’s sphere of influence, in time to take its place among the autocracies that are part of the growing and authoritarian global bloc led by Beijing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/03/20/pakistan-imran-khan-coup-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related