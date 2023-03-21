Donald Trump’s lawyers seem pretty freaked out, he’s also going to be charged in Georgia





Donald Trump spent the weekend crumbling over the prospect of being charged by Manhattan prosecutors for his 2016 silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Clearly, these potential charges are probably in the top of his head, given the high likelihood that (1) they are actually coming and (2) could be coming this week. But unfortunately for the ex-president, an indictment in New York isn’t the only very real legal problem he’s currently facing, as his lawyers made clear on Monday.

In a court filing, Trump’s lawyers demanded that the final report of the special Fulton County grand jury that investigated the attempt by Trump and his allies to overturn the election be suppressed, saying the results of the investigation are unreliable and should therefore be removed in view of the constitutional violations. In addition to arguing that Robert C.I. McBurney, the supervising judge in the case, failed to protect the most basic procedural and substantive constitutional rights of all those discussed, Trump’s attorneys also asserted that the district attorney of Fulton County, Fani Willis, had engaged in medico-legal misconduct and improper extrajudicial activity and should be removed from the case.

It’s not hard to see why the Trump team is traveling to the ends of the earth to destroy the report generated by the special grand jury. While only a small excerpt was published in February, the jury made it clear in its findings that (1) despite Trump’s claims, there was absolutely no widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia ; and (2) that one or more people appear to have lied to the jury, which is, yes, a crime. As for his recommendations for who to indict, jury forewoman Emily Kohrs told the New York Times last month that it was not a shortlist, adding whether Trump was on it or not: you won’t be. not shocked. It’s not rocket science. Speaking to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, another juror said of the group’s report: A lot of things will come out sooner or later. And it’s going to be huge. It’s gonna be huge.

Trump’s legal team also claimed in its Monday filing that Kohrs leaked jury deliberations in his interview series, though Judge McBurney doesn’t seem to see it that way. Legal experts told The Times they doubted his comments would have any impact on the case, noting that the special grand jury was not actually issuing indictments, a task that would be left to a regular grand jury. .

As for Willis, it’s not at all surprising that Trump’s lawyers want her removed from the case, given that she seems willing to hold the ex-president and his friends accountable for their actions. From CNN:

Atlanta-area prosecutors are considering filing racketeering and conspiracy charges in connection with Donald Trump’s efforts to nullify Georgia’s 2020 election, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. Investigators have a large body of substantial evidence related to a possible conspiracy from inside and outside the state, including records of phone calls, emails, text messages, documents and testimony before a special grand jury. Their work, the source said, underscores the belief that the push to help Trump was not just a grassroots effort that originated within the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could make decisions on the charges this spring, the source said. Willis will bring his charging recommendations to regularly seated grand juries, which each have a two-month term. Two regular Fulton County grand juries were seated in early March, with the next batch of two expected to be sworn in early May. The Fulton County investigation has expanded beyond Trump’s phone calls to include false allegations of voter fraud to state lawmakers, the bogus voter scheme, efforts by unauthorized individuals to gain access at voting machines in a Georgia county and threats and harassment against election workers.

The reason I’m a RICO fan is because I think jurors are very, very smart, Willis said last year. They want to know what happened. They want to make a definite decision about someone’s life. And so RICO is a tool that allows a prosecutor’s office and law enforcement to tell the whole story.

