Indonesia issues employment decree, easing investment uncertainty





JAKARTA, March 21 (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament on Tuesday passed an emergency jobs and investment decree, eliminating legal uncertainty over measures President Joko Widodo has imposed to boost investment in the largest economy in Southeast Asia. The new law replaces the Jobs Creation Act 2020, which has been hailed by foreign investors for streamlining business rules in the bureaucratic country, but also criticized by labor and green groups as being too pro-business. companies. In 2021, the Constitutional Court ruled that the adoption of this law was flawed due to inadequate public consultation and ordered a new debate process in Parliament within two years. The adoption of the decree on Tuesday meant that most of the changes made by the law would remain, with some small changes to labor rules. Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Shinta Kamdani said the move provided clarity and certainty that was crucial for existing and potential investors after the 2021 court order sparked concerns. concerns. “Despite some footnotes on the employment provisions, at least the passage provides guaranteed legal certainty for schemes and the relaxation of investment rules that have been underway so far,” Kamdani said. The Labor Party, which currently has no seat in parliament but plans to contest the 2024 election, opposed the passage, with some 300 members gathering to protest against the new law near the office of the Ministry of Workforce. The party will soon challenge the law in the Constitutional Court, its chairman Said Iqbal told a news conference, while calling on Indonesian workers to stage a strike that would be as big as the French protests against pension changes after the Eid al-Fitr celebrations in April. . “We are going to stop production, we are going to prepare to strike for five days like in France,” he said. POLITICAL RUCTIONS Officials attributed a 44% rise in foreign direct investment last year in part to the Jobs Act 2020, saying business expansion would boost employment in the world’s fourth most populous country, where more than half of workers work in the informal sector. Chief Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said the new law removed a legal loophole and was necessary for the country to face global challenges ranging from slowing growth, climate change, war in Ukraine to problems recent events affecting some US banks. “The job creation decree is a measure to mitigate global crises (…) (It) prevents problems from spreading and global vulnerabilities affecting the national economy,” Airlangga told parliament after the passage. However, opposition lawmakers said there was no urgency that gave the president a legal basis to issue an executive order reversing the court’s decision. “We consider that the decree does not solve legal and economic uncertainties in Indonesia. We should not solve problems with more problems,” said Hinca Pandjaitan, a parliamentarian from the Democratic Party, adding that workers are still unhappy with the salary. minimum and outsourcing. Two of nine parties in parliament opposed the decree during the plenary session, with members of the opposition Islamist Prosperous Justice Party quitting before President Puan Maharani announced the vote had passed . Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Additional reporting by Stanley Widianto; Written by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies and Sonali Paul Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

