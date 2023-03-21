EU donor conference raises $7.5bn for Turkey and Syria as quake costs rise

A European Union donors’ conference for earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria raised $7.5 billion, but drew protests from Damascus, which was barred from the event.

The European Union launched the conference on Monday to raise funds for Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the February 6 earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people and caused a humanitarian crisis.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said $3.5 billion would be raised by the bloc of 27 EU member states. She started the conference by pledging $1.06 billion from the EU’s executive branch for Turkey and another €116 million for Syria.

We have shown the people of Turkey and Syria that we support those in need, Von der Leyen said.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who co-chaired the conference in Brussels, said the funding showed European solidarity.

“We have heard voices from governments around the world proclaiming the single main message, that those affected are not alone. We are with you,” he said.

The pledges, however, represent only a fraction of what economists estimate to be the staggering economic costs facing Turkey and Syria.

Earthquake damage in Turkey is expected to exceed $100 billion, or about 9% of the estimated size of the country’s economy this year, according to a joint estimate by the Turkish government, United Nations, World Bank and the EU.

In Syria, the combined physical damage and economic loss is estimated at $7.9 billion over three years, according to the World Bank. Syria’s economy, which is already reeling from a decade of civil war and Western sanctions, is expected to contract by 5.5% in 2023.

The earthquakes have also had an impact on the political landscape of the region.

Elections in Turkey and normalization in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has come under fire for what critics say about his government’s slow response to the disaster and poor enforcement of housing codes.

Erdogan enters a contentious presidential election on May 14. A poll released by Aksoy Research in March showed Erdogan trailing his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu by more than 10 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the international response to the earthquakes in Syria has been mired by the country’s internal fault lines.

While international relief teams and aid were rapidly arriving in Turkey, aid organizations faced major obstacles in reaching the disaster areas in northern Syria.

UN investigators say the region has become “the epicenter of neglect” as warring factions and hesitation from the international community have delayed desperately needed aid.

Opponents in Damascus have also watched with concern as President Bashar al-Assad seeks to leverage earthquake aid to return to the world stage.

The EU and US have temporarily eased sanctions in an attempt to speed up aid deliveries to Syria.

Assad has received appeals and humanitarian aid from Arab leaders following the quake, which analysts say could be the start of an improvement in relations.

He arrived on Sunday for his second visit since the earthquake struck the United Arab Emirates, which has already pledged more than $100 million in aid.