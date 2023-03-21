New York grand jury hears final witnesses in Donald Trump inquest





NEW YORK (AP) A grand jury heard from the final witnesses Monday in the investigation into Donald Trump’s law enforcement officials sped security preparations ahead of a possible indictment and as other Republicans took a stand in a criminal investigation that is set to upend the 2024 presidential race.

Robert Costello, an attorney who sparred with the government’s star witness in the Trump investigation, arrived Monday afternoon at the building where the grand jury met after being asked to appear before the panel. His testimony was to give the former president an indirect opportunity to argue that he should not face criminal charges for hidden money paid to a porn star during his 2016 campaign.

Costello was asked to appear by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office after he said he had information raising questions about the credibility of Michael Cohen, a key witness in the investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter who said insisted on anonymity to discuss secret court proceedings.

Costello’s appearance is another indication that prosecutors are set to wrap up their investigation, with grand jurors likely being offered the chance to consider any testimony or evidence favorable to Trump that could weaken the case for an act. of accusation. It was unclear whether Costello’s testimony had the potential to change the course of a grand jury investigation that appears to be nearing conclusion.

Cohen’s attorney said his client was available for another appearance but was not needed.

READ MORE: Trump’s calls for protests fail to gain traction ahead of scheduled indictment

The testimony comes two days after Trump said he expected to face criminal charges and urged his supporters to protest his possible arrest. In a series of social media posts over the weekend, the former Republican president criticized the New York investigation, directing particularly hostile rhetoric at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat.

It’s unclear when prosecutors might conclude their work, but law enforcement in New York has been physically preparing for any turmoil surrounding a potential indictment. In the morning, a New York Police Department truck began dropping off portable metal barricades that could be used to block streets or sidewalks.

Even as the New York investigation draws to a close, Trump faces criminal probes in Atlanta and Washington that, taken together, pose significant legal peril and carry the prospect of upending a Republican presidential race in which Trump remains. a leading candidate. Some of his likely opponents have attempted to strike a balance between condemning a potential lawsuit as politically motivated while avoiding condoning the conduct at issue.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, an expected GOP presidential contender, slammed the probe but also launched one of his first jabs at the former president in a move likely to escalate their simmering political rivalry. .

I don’t know what goes into paying silent money to a porn star to get silence on some kind of alleged affair,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Panama City. I can’t talk about that.

But, he added, what I can talk about is that if you have a prosecutor who ignores the crimes that happen every day in his jurisdiction and he chooses to go back there are very many years to try to use something on pornstar silent money payouts, this is an example of pursuing a political agenda and arming the office. And I think that’s fundamentally wrong.

NEWS WRAP: Trump says he expects arrest by New York authorities

Mike Pence, the former vice president who is expected to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination, lambasted Trump in an ABC News interview last weekend as reckless for his actions on Jan. 6 and said history would stand him. responsible. Even so, he echoed the rhetoric of past presidents that an indictment would be a politically charged prosecution.

I have no doubt that President Trump knows how to take care of himself,” Pence said. And he will. But that does not justify the politically charged prosecution of a former president.

Costello briefly acted as legal counsel to Cohen after the FBI raided Cohen’s home and apartment in 2018. At the time, Cohen was under investigation for both tax evasion and for payments he helped orchestrate in 2016 to buy the silence of two women who claimed they had sex with Trump.

For several months, it was unclear whether Cohen, a longtime attorney and Trump Organization fixer who once bragged about taking a bullet for his boss, would remain loyal to the president.

Cohen ultimately decided to plead guilty in connection with payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal, which he said were run by Trump. Since then, he has been a vocal critic of Trump, testifying before Congress and then before the grand jury in Manhattan.

Trump, who denied having sex with either woman, called Cohen a liar. Costello broke up with Cohen before pleading guilty, after it became clear he was no longer on Trump’s side.

In the years since, Costello, a seasoned New York attorney, has represented Trump allies including his former political strategist Steve Bannon and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Tucker reported from Washington. Associated Press reporters Michelle L. Price, Aaron Morrison, Jill Colvin, Ted Shaffrey, David R. Martin, Noreen Nasir, Seth Wenig and Larry Neumeister contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/nyc-grand-jury-hears-final-witnesses-in-donald-trump-probe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related