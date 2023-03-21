Politics
Xi Jinping Says China Is Ready to Monitor World Order During Moscow Visit | Russia
Xi Jinping said China stands ready with Russia to safeguard the world order based on international law as he arrives for a state visit to Moscow which comes days after Vladimir Putin was the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.
The Chinese leader is expected to position himself as a potential peacemaker in the war in Ukraine during his two-day visit to Russia, his first state visit since Putin’s invasion. For his part, the Russian president hopes to project unity in the face of Western isolation, as the United States has condemned Xi for providing diplomatic cover for Moscow to continue committing new crimes in Ukraine.
A military band greeted Xi at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, where he was greeted by Russia’s deputy prime minister for tourism, sports, culture and communications, Dmitry Chernyshenko.
I am very happy, at the invitation of President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, to return to our near neighbor’s country for a state visit, Xi said upon his arrival, according to Russian news agency Tass. I am convinced that this visit will be fruitful and give new impetus to the healthy and stable development of Sino-Russian relations.
Xi added that together with Russia, China stands ready to resolutely uphold the UN-centered international system, safeguard the world order based on international law.
The two leaders spoke briefly with the press on Monday in the Kremlin before an informal meeting.
We have carefully studied your proposals on the regulation of the acute crisis in Ukraine. Of course, we will have the opportunity to discuss it, Putin told Xi, referring to the Chinese peace plan to deal with the war in Ukraine. We are always open to negotiations, added the Russian leader.
Xi in turn hailed Putin’s strong leadership and said he was sure the Russian people would support him in next year’s presidential elections.
The Russian leader has yet to formally announce that he is running for president and the Kremlin was quick to deny on Monday that Xi was aware of Putin’s plans.
The official Ria news agency said Monday’s informal talks lasted four and a half hours. The talks were accompanied by a six-course meal including quail and mushroom blinis, fish and pomegranate sorbet, according to a menu published by a state media reporter. Putin then walked with Xi to his car and said goodbye.
Formal talks were scheduled for Tuesday, the Kremlin said.
Xi’s visit comes three days after Putin faced an arrest warrant from the international criminal court for overseeing the abduction of Ukrainian children, sending Russia another milestone on its way to becoming a pariah state, and two days later he made a surprise visit to the occupied city of Mariupol in an apparent show of defiance to the court and the west at large.
Washington said on Monday that Xi’s visit to Moscow soon after the ICC court order amounted to Beijing providing diplomatic cover for Russia to continue committing war crimes.
President Xi’s visit to Russia days after the international criminal court issued an arrest warrant for President Putin suggests that China does not feel responsible for holding the Kremlin accountable for atrocities in Ukraine, he said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.
The world should not be fooled by any tactical move by Russia, backed by China or any other country, to freeze the war on its own terms, he said.
Blinken said the United States welcomed any diplomacy for a just and lasting peace, but questioned whether China was safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Any plan that does not prioritize this essential principle is at best a delaying tactic or simply seeks to facilitate an unfair outcome. This is not constructive diplomacy, Blinken said.
In another symbolic gesture of defiance, Russia’s investigative committee said on Monday it had opened a criminal case against the ICC prosecutor and the judges who issued the warrant.
During a press briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called on the ICC to avoid politicization and double standards.
Russia is organizing Xi’s trip, his first since winning an unprecedented third term this month, as proof that it has not been isolated by the global community as the war in Ukraine, which in is now in its 13th month, drags on.
We are grateful for the balanced line of [China] in connection with the events taking place in Ukraine, to understand the context and the real causes. We welcome China’s willingness to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis, Putin said in a Chinas Peoples Daily article published Sunday evening on the Kremlin’s website, adding that he had high hopes for the visit of his good old friend.
For Xi, the trip comes as he pushes his country to play a more dominant role in managing global affairs. Last month, China offered a 12-point peace plan to deal with the war, although it did not address critical details such as the possible withdrawal of Russian troops.
In an article in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, a daily published by the Russian government, Xi called for pragmatism on Ukraine. He said China’s peace proposal, widely rejected by the West, represents as much as possible the unity of views of the world community.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday morning that the leaders would discuss the peace plan one way or another.
Topics that were in that plan will inevitably come up during Putin’s exchange of views on Ukraine with Xi, Peskov said. Comprehensive clarifications will be given by President Putin, so that President Xi can get a first-hand view of the current situation on the Russian side, he added.
Kyiv reiterated its official position that any negotiations would depend on the full restoration of Ukrainian territory. The formula for the successful implementation of China’s peace plan. The first and main point is the surrender or withdrawal of Russian occupation troops, tweeted Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, on Monday.
Xi reportedly plans a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after his trip to Moscow.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/mar/20/xi-jinping-vladimir-putin-moscow-ukraine-war
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs over licensing issue
- Jennifer Aniston pokes fun at Adam Sandler’s fashion sense
- Singapore-based real estate technology company Ohmyhome is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange and plans to expand into Southeast Asia
- “It’s Good to Be Back” – Deadline
- Will the unexpected rise in inflation increase the strain on families?
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs; here’s why
- CCO Fashion Students Celebrate the Opening of a Pop-Up Boutique and Retail Lab
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Has Clint Eastwood disappeared? A recent photo sheds light on the actor’s health
- From Dilip Kumar to Kunal Kapoor, the Bollywood celebrities who married one of their biggest fans
- Fashion looks from the Fashion Trust US Awards 2023 brought all the glamor
- Stock market today: live updates