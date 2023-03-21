Politics
Please don’t stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PMModi amid fight with LG – The New Indian Express
NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asking him to ‘not stop Delhi’s budget’, amid a row between the Center and the AAP waiver in the national capital on the issue.
The presentation of the Delhi government’s budget for 2023-24, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been put on hold with Kejriwal’s waiver and central government’s negotiating fees on allocations under various headings.
“This is the first time in the past 75 years that a state’s budget has been blocked. Why are you angry with Delhiites? Please don’t block Delhi’s budget. Hands folded , Delhiites urge you to pass their budget,” the chief minister said. in the letter.
Speaking on a News18 broadcast on Monday, Kejriwal accused the Center of resorting to “gundagardi” and said it was the first time in the country’s history that a government’s budget had been suspended.
A video clip of his speech was tweeted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister also shared a report on Delhi’s rising per capita income and said, “Delhi is doing extremely well, despite all the hurdles created daily. Imagine if such hurdles weren’t were not created and all the governments worked together for the welfare of the people. Then Delhi would grow many times faster.”
Sources in the city government said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had finalized the budget and it would not be tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.
As the Chief Minister lashed out at the Centre, MHA sources said the ministry sought clarification from the AAP government as its budget proposal included a high allocation for publicity and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.
“Kejriwal levels the allegations to hide his own mistakes”
The BJP in Delhi slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, accusing him of creating a row over the city government’s budget for “cheap advertising” and hiding his own mistakes.
Virendra Sachdeva, sitting chairman of the Delhi BJP, said Kejriwal was making allegations about the Center and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deflect attention from corruption charges against the city government. “The Kejriwal government sat for three days on clarifications requested by the Interior Ministry and then accused the Center of blocking the budget,” Sachdeva said.
“The Center conspired to block the budget”
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi party on Tuesday alleged that the Center had conspired to block Delhi’s budget and said it was undemocratic for Union Home Ministry officials to dictate the capital’s budget spending national.
Addressing a press conference here, AAP National Spokesman and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said it was quite “shameful” that the budget had been cut. “It’s mocking us in front of the whole world. It’s shameful that the Center is blocking the budget of a small state,” he said.
Bharadwaj said the MHA had expressed some concerns about the Delhi government’s budget and refused to grant approval in a letter sent to the chief secretary on March 17. should be investigated. The Center is behind this plot and the budget is being delayed at its request,” he alleged.
The senior AAP official said the budget was a sacrosanct document and a secret exercise. “How can a ‘babu’ sitting in the Center question government spending,” he asked.
