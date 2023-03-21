Donald Trumps Justice for All #1 on Sales Chart – Billboard





Donald J. Trump and J6 Prison Choir’s “Justice for All” enters Billboard’s digital song sales chart (dated March 25) at No. 1. The recording sold 33,000 downloads from March 10-16, according to Luminate.

Of the song’s sales in the tracking week, 39% were on March 11, when its official video premiered on online video-sharing platform Rumble.

All charts dated March 25 will be updated on Billboard.com on Tuesday, March 21.

“Justice for All” is a recording of former US President Trump and a group of men imprisoned for their involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. In the song, he recites the American Pledge of Allegiance, mixed with the J6 Prison Choir singing “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

According to CNN, and as Variety reports, the J6 Prison Choir requested that Trump be part of the song. He agreed and recorded his audio at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. According to Forbes, the prisoners recorded their voices over the phone and the track was “produced by a major artist who [has] not [been] identified.”

On January 6, 2021, a joint session of Congress was held at the United States Capitol where the electoral college votes were to be counted formalizing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Beginning at 12 p.m. ET that day, at a rally at the Ellipse in Washington, Trump repeated his debunked allegations of voter fraud and urged his supporters to take action: “If you don’t fight like hell , you’re not going to have a country anymore,” and that “I know everyone here will soon be marching to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically raise your voice. There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud or other irregularities in the 2020 election.

Afterwards, more than 2,000 people reportedly broke through barricades and entered the Capitol. That afternoon, Trump took to Twitter to say he was “outraged by the violence, lawlessness and chaos that has occurred” and to tell his supporters to “go home in peace. “.

Five people died during the event or shortly before or after, with 138 police officers and others injured.

By early Jan. 7, the electoral vote count was complete and then-Vice President Mike Pence announced Biden’s President-Elect and Kamala Harris’ Vice President-Elect.

An impeachment of Trump, accused of inciting insurrection in the attack, took place on January 13, 2021. He was acquitted in the February Senate trial, which resulted in a vote of 57 votes against 43 in favor of conviction, below the 67 necessary.

Nearly 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol attack in the two years since it happened.

The video for the song on Rumble comes from conservative commentator Ed Henry, who Forbes said joined Trump in overseeing the song’s creation, with the recipients of the funds, according to Forbes, to be “verified to ensure profits do not not benefit the families of the individuals. who assaulted a police officer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/music/chart-beat/donald-trump-j6-prison-choir-justice-for-all-digital-song-sales-chart-1235289593/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related