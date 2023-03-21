Politics
Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted by Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin
Xi’s trip, his first trip abroad since being re-elected earlier this month, showed Beijing’s newfound diplomatic swagger and gave Putin a political boost just days after an international arrest warrant was issued. was issued against the head of the Kremlin for war crimes related to Ukraine.
The two major powers described Xi’s three-day trip as an opportunity to deepen their “boundless friendship”. China sees Russia as a source of oil and gas for its energy-hungry economy, and as a partner in resisting what both see as US dominance in global affairs.
The two countries, which are among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, have also held joint military exercises.
They shook hands before sitting down and making brief statements at the start of their meeting, calling each other “dear friend” and exchanging compliments. Putin congratulated Xi on his re-election and expressed hope for even stronger ties.
“China has taken a colossal leap in its development in recent years,” Putin said, adding that “there is genuine interest around the world, and we even feel a bit envious,” as Xi smiled.
He welcomed China’s proposals for a political settlement in Ukraine and noted that Russia was open to talks.
“We will discuss all these issues, including your initiative which we highly respect,” Putin said.
“Our cooperation on the international stage undoubtedly contributes to strengthening the fundamental principles of world order and multipolarity.”
Moscow and Beijing have a common cause: Earlier this month, Xi accused Washington of trying to isolate his country and stunt its development as it challenges regional and global leadership.
In an increasingly multipolar world, the United States and its allies have been unable to build a broad front against Putin. While 141 countries condemned Moscow in a United Nations vote marking the first anniversary of the arrival of Russian troops in Ukraine, several G-20 members, including India, China and South Africa, chose to abstain. Many African countries have also refrained from openly criticizing Russia.
“We hope the China-Russia strategic partnership will uphold international fairness and justice on the one hand, and promote our countries’ common prosperity and development on the other,” Xi said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that over Monday’s dinner, Putin and Xi would discuss Ukraine-related issues, adding that the Russian president would likely offer a “detailed explanation” from the perspective of Moscow on the current situation.
Broader talks involving officials from both countries on a range of topics are scheduled for Tuesday, according to Peskov.
China describes Xi’s visit as part of normal diplomatic exchanges and gave few details on what the trip aims to accomplish, although the nearly 13 months of war in Ukraine cast a shadow over the talks.
At a daily briefing in Beijing on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Xi’s trip was a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace”.
“China will maintain its objective and fair stance on the Ukraine crisis and play a constructive role in promoting peace talks,” he said, referring to the war.
Beijing’s leap into Ukrainian issues follows its recent success in negotiations between Iran and its main rival in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, which agreed to restore diplomatic relations after years of tensions.
Building on the success, Xi called on China to play a bigger role in managing global affairs.
“President Xi will have an in-depth exchange of views with President Putin on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern,” Wang said.
War items become a new norm in Kyiv
He added that Xi intends to “promote strategic coordination and practical cooperation between the two countries and give new impetus to the development of bilateral relations.”
Last month, China called for a ceasefire and peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautiously welcomed Beijing’s involvement, but the overture fell through.
The Kremlin has welcomed China’s peace plan, but Washington has firmly rejected Beijing’s call for a ceasefire as the Kremlin battleground gains effective ratification.
Kyiv officials say they will not comply with their terms for a peace deal.
“The first and main point is the surrender or withdrawal of Russian occupation troops from the territory of Ukraine in accordance with the norms of international law and the UN Charter,” tweeted Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the Ukrainian Council of the national security and defence. Monday.
This means restoring “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity”, he wrote.
Xi’s trip to Russia comes after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin on Friday for war crimes.
The Kremlin does not recognize the authority of the International Criminal Court and dismissed its decision against Putin as “legally null and void”. China, the United States and Ukraine also do not recognize the ICC, but the court’s announcement has tarnished Putin’s international reputation.
China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday called on the ICC to “respect the jurisdictional immunity” of a head of state and “avoid politicization and double standards”.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, said on Monday that the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Putin will have “monstrous consequences” for international law.
“A gloomy sunset over the whole system of international relations is coming, trust is exhausted,” Medvedev wrote on his messaging app channel.
He argued that in the past the ICC had destroyed its credibility by not prosecuting alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq.
He also warned that the court in The Hague could be the target of a Russian missile strike. Medvedev has in the past made explosive statements and claims.

