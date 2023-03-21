Former DOJ prosecutor weighs in on Donald Trump’s likelihood of arrest





Prosecutors are investigating whether former President Donald Trump falsified business documents in connection with the $130,000 in hidden money allegedly given to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. On Saturday, in a social media post, Trump said he would be arrested in connection with the allegations. A South Florida lawyer who was a Justice Department prosecutor, however, said he did not believe former President Donald Trump would actually be arrested on Tuesday. Defense attorney and former Justice Department prosecutor Richard Serfini says it’s because more witnesses have to testify, which means the Manhattan grand jury has to agree on the specific indictment. and that an arrest warrant should be signed before Tuesday. He also says that if that happened, Trump would only face a misdemeanor. “For him to be arrested on Tuesday, there’s a lot to do between Monday morning and Tuesday for there to be an arrest, so you can note me for the group who don’t expect there to be an arrest on Tuesday,” Serfini said. Trump has admitted to paying Daniels, but he says he did nothing wrong. Over the weekend, Trump called on his supporters to protest. The House Speaker , Kevin McCarthy, however, urges people to remain calm.In the meantime, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the Secret Service will be in place at Mar-a-Lago in case protesters are in the area Deep Dive: WPBF 25 News Investigates

PALM BEACH, Florida —

Prosecutors are investigating whether former President Donald Trump falsified business records in connection with the $130,000 in cash allegedly given to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump said he would be arrested in connection with the allegations.

A South Florida lawyer who was a Justice Department prosecutor, however, said he did not believe former President Donald Trump would actually be arrested on Tuesday.

Related: Trump Says He Will Be Arrested Tuesday As DA Considers Charges In Silent Money Case

Criminal defense attorney and former Justice Department prosecutor Richard Serfini says it’s because more witnesses have to testify, which means the Manhattan grand jury has to agree on the indictment. specific and that an arrest warrant should be signed before Tuesday. He also says that if that happened, Trump would only face a misdemeanor.

“For him to be arrested on Tuesday, there’s a lot to do between Monday morning and Tuesday for there to be an arrest, so you can note me for the group who don’t expect there to be an arrest on Tuesday,” Serfini said.

Trump admitted to paying Daniels, but he says he did nothing wrong. Over the weekend, Trump called on his supporters to protest.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, however, is urging people to stay calm.

In the meantime, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the Secret Service would be in place at Mar-a-Lago in case protesters are in the area.

Deep Dive: WPBF 25 News Investigates

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpbf.com/article/florida-trump-hush-money-arrsest-increased-security-possible-protests/43362353 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related