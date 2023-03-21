Pakistan: Imran Khan supporters arrested





ISLAMABAD-

Pakistani police on Monday arrested dozens of other supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan for attacking officers over the weekend outside an Islamabad court where the ousted prime minister was due to appear on corruption charges, officials said.

Meanwhile, a rocket hit a vehicle carrying Khan supporters in the northwest of the country, killing 10 people.

The arrests were the latest among the court cases Khan, now opposition leader, has faced since being ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last April. The standoff between the 70-year-old former cricketer turned Islamist politician and the government of his successor Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has grown increasingly violent.

Monday’s arrests bring the total number of Khan supporters detained in Islamabad to 198 since Saturday, when 59 were arrested in the Pakistani capital. Khan’s supporters threw firebombs and threw rocks at officers as riot police brandished batons and fired tear gas. More than 50 police officers were injured and at a police checkpoint several cars and motorbikes were set on fire.

A rocket struck a vehicle carrying Khan supporters in the northwest on Monday, killing Atif Munsif, a local leader of Khan’s party, and nine others, officials said. The attack happened in Abbottabad, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said Asghar Khan, a local police chief unrelated to the former prime minister. He said it was unclear who was behind the attack.

The police chief said Khan’s supporters were apparently returning from Islamabad to Abbottabad.

Khan said Munsif’s political rivals were behind gun attacks on elders in his family. He said the police were investigating.

There was no immediate comment from Khan’s opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is currently preparing for an upcoming election for a regional assembly in the northwest, where Khan is hugely popular.

Also on Saturday, police stormed Khan’s residence in the eastern city of Lahore, arrested 61 suspects and seized Molotov cocktails, weapons and ammunition after clashes with his supporters.

Khan was not at home, having traveled to Islamabad for the court appearance, accused of selling state gifts received during his tenure and concealing assets. Having failed to appear in court in Islamabad, the judge postponed the hearing to March 30.

Earlier last week, Khan’s residence in Lahore was the scene of two days of clashes between police and his supporters when officers tried to arrest Khan. The mandate was then suspended.

On Sunday, Islamabad police filed charges against Khan, 17 of his aides and dozens of supporters, charging them with terrorism and offenses related to clashes in Islamabad the day before. The police also charged those arrested later with the same charges. Among the detainees is Hassan Niazi, a nephew of Khan, police said in a statement.

Khan denies any wrongdoing and claimed his ousting was a conspiracy by Sharif’s government and Washington. Sharif and the United States denied the allegations.

Khan also claimed there were plots to assassinate him since he was injured last November in a shooting as he was leading a rally, when a gunman pulverized the vehicle and Khan’s entourage with bullets. This attack killed one of Khan’s supporters and injured 13.

On Monday, Khan claimed his scheduled court appearance in Islamabad on Saturday was another such plot and promised to provide details later.

“I will expose how I nearly fell into a death trap and the plot to kill me in the court complex,” he tweeted.

Shortly, I will expose how I nearly fell into a death trap and the plot to kill me in the court complex; and how Allah Almighty saved me in no time.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 20, 2023

Khan in a video message on Monday said he did not go to the court complex on Saturday to avoid a possible attack. He did not substantiate his claims and said the government was behind the plot to kill him to avoid possible defeat in the upcoming parliamentary elections, due later this year. He asked to be allowed to face court cases via video links to prevent any further attacks on him.

Also on Monday night, police arrested Saddique Jan, a Pakistani TV presenter known for supporting Khan in Islamabad, his TV station BOL said. It is not known on what charges the police arrested Jan.

—–

Associated Press writer Riaz Khan contributed to this story from Peshawar, Pakistan.

