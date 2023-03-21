Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani to visit Turkey for talks on security and water supply





Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani is due to visit Turkey on Tuesday to discuss ways to improve relations, with a focus on security and an equitable sharing of water from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers which originate in Turkey. Al Sudani will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other senior officials, an adviser to the prime minister said. The National. Water supply and the presence of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the splinter group known as the PKK, are high on his agenda. Iraq is ranked by the UN as the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change. Compounding its climate change challenges, a network of Turkish dams on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers built over the past 50 years have compounded this problem. Iran has also built dams on tributaries feeding the Tigris. The rivers, which account for more than 90% of Iraq’s fresh water, currently receive less than 30% of their normal flow from Turkey and Iran, the deputy minister of the country said last week. Environment Jassim Al Falahi. For years, Turkey has maintained military bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq and launched military operations against the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist group by the US and EU. Along with the PKK, the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran, KDPI, is also based in Kurdistan. They have recently been the target of almost daily cross-border attacks from Turkey and Iran. Iran and Turkey accuse the groups of trying to destabilize their security and fuel unrest by carrying out armed attacks from Iraqi territory. In remarks carried by the Iraqi National News Agency, Al Sudani said the talks would include border control and cooperation between Iraq and Turkey, especially in intelligence sharing. Under pressure from Ankara and Tehran, Iraq sent military units late last year to its borders with the two countries in a bid to halt attacks by Kurdish dissidents. Updated: March 21, 2023, 07:26

