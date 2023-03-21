modi Hiroshima visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hiroshima for the G7 summit in May





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Hiroshima for the G7 summit in May as he accepted the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishidas on Monday at their bilateral summit, even as he made it clear that India would take everyone for his presidency of the G20. I officially invited Prime Minister Modi to the G7 summit in Hiroshima and there my invitation was immediately accepted, Kishida told media at a joint press conference held after the bilateral meeting. Modi said: “Today Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invited me to the G7 Leaders’ Summit to be held in Hiroshima in May. I thank him. Modi also invited him to the G20 summit to be held in September. In September this year, I will again have the opportunity to welcome Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to India for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, he said. I explained in detail to Prime Minister Kishida the priorities of our G20 Presidency. One of the important foundations of our presidency of the G20 is to express the priorities of the countries of the South. A culture that believes in vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the world is one family), believes in moving forward by bringing everyone together. The statement was interpreted as indicating that India would invite all G20 leaders to the summit, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kishida added, “Our economic cooperation with India, which continues to grow rapidly, will not only support India’s future development, but also create significant economic opportunities for Japan. In this regard, we are pleased that steady progress is being made towards achieving 5 trillion yen in public and private investment in financing from Japan to India in five years. The Japanese prime minister also welcomed the renewal of the Japanese language teaching cooperation memorandum and said the two countries prioritize decarbonization and energy. He also said the two countries would prioritize tourism. 2023 will be the year of Japan-India tourism exchange to promote our exchanges through tourism,” he said. Strengthening this partnership is not only beneficial for India and Japan, but the Indo-Pacific will also have peace, progress and stability will be enhanced, he said. Modi said the two leaders also analyzed the progress made in bilateral relations and said it was a great opportunity to work together with common interests and priorities. The Prime Minister said that under the India-Japan Competitiveness Partnership established in 2019, the two countries have focused on logistics, food processing issues and micro, small and medium enterprises. He expressed hope that the series of talks and consultations between the two countries will continue and the Indo-Japanese relations will reach new heights. Today, we expressed our satisfaction with the activities of this partnership. We are moving forward on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, Modi said. The theme of the Year of Tourism Exchange 2023 between India and Japan is Connecting the Himalayas to Mount Fuji.

