How the Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels affair unfolded | Donald Trump News





Former United States President Donald Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday in connection with investigations into a case in which he allegedly paid silent money to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump called on his supporters to demonstrate before any arrest attempt.

Here is a timeline of events in this case since the controversy began more than five years ago:

2018 January

The Wall Street Journal publishes details of how Trump, weeks before the 2016 polls, allegedly paid $130,000 to stop Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, from going public with an alleged sexual encounter with him in 2006.

FEBRUARY

In a statement to The New York Times, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen said he paid Daniels $130,000 in a transaction in which neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign were involved. were involved.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels [File: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters]

March

Daniels is suing Trump over a nondisclosure agreement, saying the former president never signed an agreement for her to keep quiet about their intimate relationship.

The 44-year-old woman tells CBS 60 Minutes that she and Trump only had sex once, but that she had seen him on other occasions and that she he had stayed in touch with her.

April

Speaking to reporters, Trump denies any knowledge of a payment made to Daniels in exchange for his silence.

In a separate case, Daniels is filing a defamation lawsuit against Trump after he said in a tweet that his claims that she was threatened by a man over the affair was a scam.

Can

In a series of tweets, Trump admits that a payment was made to Daniels by Cohen, but claims that no campaign funds or contributions were used.

August

Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other charges, saying he made payments to influence the 2016 election at the direction of a candidate for federal office.

Cohen says he paid Daniels and nude model Karen McDougal $130,000 and $150,000, respectively, at Trump’s request.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen leaves federal court [File: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP]

October

A California court dismisses Daniels’ libel suit against Trump, ordering him to pay Trump’s attorney fees.

December

Cohen is sentenced to three years behind bars, reporting to prison in May 2019.

February 2019

In his testimony to the US Congress, Cohen says Trump called him and asked him to mislead the public about the hidden money paid to Daniels and asked him to say that the president was not at the stream of payments.

Can

Judge James Otero, who presided over Daniels’ defamation suit, also dismisses his case against Trump for terminating the nondisclosure agreement.

July

A New York court uncovers documents related to the Cohens case, revealing that Trump was part of efforts to keep the alleged affairs, including the one with Daniels, secret before the 2016 election.

2020 July

In a setback for the former president, the US Supreme Court rejects Trump’s arguments for presidential immunity and rules that a New York prosecutor can obtain his financial records.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr and a House of Representatives committee had subpoenaed accounting firm Trumps Mazars USA LLP for 10 years over its financial records.

Trump castigates the decision, arguing that he is being treated unfairly and persecuted for political reasons.

March 2022

Daniels loses her appeal in her 2018 defamation lawsuit and she is ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees. Trump calls the decision a total and complete victory and vindication.

March 2023

The New York Times reported on March 9 that a grand jury offered Trump an opportunity to testify, signaling that an investigation into the silence case may soon end in a criminal case.

Trump attorney Joseph Tacopina confirms that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office invited the former president to testify.

On March 18, Trump claims he will be arrested within days. He calls on his supporters to demonstrate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/20/timeline-the-case-leading-to-trumps-potential-arrest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related