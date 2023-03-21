A plan has been hatched to assassinate me inside the court complex, claims Imran Khan – Pakistan





Pakistan

A plan was hatched to assassinate me inside the court complex, claims Imran Khan

Imran asks Chief Justice to hold hearings on cases against him via video link

March 20, 2023 5:17 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan claimed on Monday that a plan had been hatched to assassinate him inside the court complex.

Addressing a speech via video link, the deposed Prime Minister said: “If I walked into the court complex, these people could assassinate me. My companions had signaled me to leave. The objective of the 20 people present in the court complex was to assassinate me. . Our lawyers were tortured inside the Judicial Complex”.

Mr Khan urged the Chief Justice to carry out an investigation into the “20 people presented in the court complex”. He also called on the Chief Justice to hold hearings on the cases against him via video link, asking the Chief Justice to see what was happening in the country.

The country’s history has only witnessed such brutality during the tenure of the incumbent government, Khan said.

He attacked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying opponents will not win the elections at any cost.

“These people want me to be killed. By bombarding the toll plaza, efforts were made to incite the PTI workers. I have repeatedly mentioned that I am threatened with death. So why was I summoned insistently” , the former prime minister, denigrating his political opponents.

He went on to say: “If I am sent to prison, these people will murder me, there too”.

Also Read: Suspension of Imran’s Arrest Warrant Extended to 24th in Judge Threat Case

Continuing to lash out at the rulers, Mr Khan claimed: “They are resorting to tactics against me for their own good. These people are not interested in holding elections. But they are in power to assassinate me. “.

On Sunday, Mr Khan Sunday demanded the release of party workers and their children arrested during police raids on the homes of PTI workers in Islamabad.

In his Twitter post, Imran Khan said: “Fascism at unprecedented levels with Islamabad police raiding homes without warrants to abduct PTI workers. When the worker is not present, children as young as 10 are arrested.”

PTI leader Imran Khan demanded the immediate release of all PTI workers and their children who were abducted by the police.

