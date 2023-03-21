Zelenskyy plays the long game with Xi Jinping – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

KYIV Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is happy to unleash harsh criticism against countries such as Hungary and Germany for getting too close to the Russians. But he is playing a long diplomatic match with Moscow’s No. 1 ally: Chinese President Xi Jinping.

There are good reasons not to annoy the Chinese, despite their “limitless partnership” with Moscow. Zelenskyy wants to keep Beijing on his side as a potential investor, trade partner and intermediary rather than push it away, and risk Xi approving major arms exports to Russian forces. In the years to come, China’s deep pockets are also likely to play a role in helping Ukraine rebuild from the ravages of war.

As Xi travels to Moscow this week, speculation is mounting that he may finally hold the first phone call with Zelenskyy since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Although no calls have been confirmed, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said he would welcome such a conversation between Xi and Zelenskyy, noting, “We believe the [People’s Republic of China] and President Xi himself should hear directly from the Ukrainian perspective and not just the Russian perspective.

Beijing and kyiv are no strangers. Before the war, China was Ukraine’s main trading partner and a huge market for barley and corn from the Black Sea. He has also invested heavily in Ukrainian infrastructure such as ports and telecommunications. Anxious to avoid turmoil with such a crucial partner, kyiv even abstained in a vote at the UN last year to condemn China’s persecution of its Uyghur Muslim minority.

Tellingly, although EU and NATO officials reacted with extreme skepticism to a 12-step plan by China to end the war in Ukraine last month, Zelenskyy himself pointed out that was ready to keep the door open for a China-led dialogue.

I think the fact that China has started talking about Ukraine is not bad. But the question is what follows the words, Zelenskyy told a news conference in Kyiv. I think some of the Chinese proposals respect international law, and I think we can work on that with China. Why not? Our goal is to gather several around us to isolate one [Russia].

This vision of China as a potential mediator for peace has sharply divided opinions. Many critics note that China’s main goal is to maintain a strategic alliance with Russia that can help it counterbalance the democratic West. Commercial concerns and its image as a mediator come far behind.

Oleksandr Merezhko, the head of Ukraine’s parliament’s foreign policy committee, told POLITICO it didn’t seem likely that Beijing would wield influence over Moscow “because it doesn’t want to stop Putin.”

Peter Stano, EU foreign affairs spokesman, also doubted China’s suitability as a fair trader.

China refuses to recognize who is the aggressor and who is the victim. Beijing puts Russia on the same level as Ukraine which suffers a brutal and illegal attack in violation of the United Nations charter; the exact same charter that China claims to protect, Stano told a briefing. Everyone is welcome to negotiate peace. But above all, it must be accepted by both parties involved.

By contrast, Vita Golod, chairwoman of the board of directors of the Ukrainian Association of Sinologists, argued that Beijing could play a useful role.

China needs Europe. And now he can show it through a positive influence. It can create an image of a mediator in this war, just as Beijing reconciled the Iran-Saudi conflict and became a true peacemaker, she told POLITICO.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 20, 2023 | Sergei Karpukhin/AFP via Getty Images

China has the luxury of turning a blind eye to past conflicts with Ukraine that usually last a long time, she said.

This time, China understands that if it manages to do what the United States failed to do, it will consolidate its influence in Europe. And China now really needs Europe.

Engine problems

There have indeed been sore spots in Ukraine-China relations over the past few years.

The most serious falling out involved MotorSich, Ukraine’s largest producer of aviation engines, which the Chinese tried to buy under a deal that Ukraine’s Western allies, including the United States, widely viewed as a security threat. The big fear was that key military technology would fall into Beijing’s hands.

In 2017, Chinese company Skyrizon Aviation and MotorSich applied to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) to approve their merger. However, the committee rejected the deal and state security stopped the merger. In 2020, when Skyrizon filed another request with the AMCU, the Ukrainian government ordered the nationalization of MotorSich. But he quickly changed his mind, leaving the engine manufacturer in limbo.

In response, Chinese investors filed a lawsuit in an international court to recover $3.5 billion from Ukraine, claiming that Kiev had violated a 1992 investment protection agreement. In 2021, Skyrizon also filed a lawsuit against Ukraine in The Hague, demanding that Ukraine pay $4.5 billion in damages.

It was the business of two private institutions, and it was possible to deal with it well. But our government involved SBU [the security service] … Now it’s the business of the state, and the situation has gotten even worse, Golod said. These questions are not resolved; the point is not defined. We owe a lot of money to China.

Currently, Ukrainian diplomatic relations with China have plunged to a critical point, according to Merezhko of the Ukrainian parliament’s foreign affairs committee. He observed that while most countries sought to isolate Russia, China was deepening its ties with the aggressor state in many areas, transforming Russia from a junior partner into a vassal state.

And this will certainly have consequences for the policy of Ukraine and China towards Ukraine, Merezhko said. Moreover, Ukraine has clearly chosen the path of Euro-Atlantic integration, which is the opposite of developing relations with China. We are on the side of the free democratic world, not on the side of authoritarian regimes.

Yet while Merezhko had little hope of real help from China, he called Ukraine’s diplomatic approach to China smart in terms of Realpolitik.

There are fears that if we start to criticize China more harshly, Beijing will use it as an excuse to step up its aid to Russia, and even start providing military aid, Merezhko continued.

thin ice

Since the start of the war, China has paid lip service to its neutrality and refrained from voting on Ukrainian resolutions at the UN.

Political temperatures have risen more recently, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying that Beijing is considering supplying arms to Russia.

Once again, while Washington has been tough on this and has tested the waters of sanctions against Beijing in the event of confirmed arms deliveries, the Ukrainians are taking a highly diplomatic approach.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky comforts relatives of Ukrainian serviceman killed on March 10, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine | Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

Sidestepping the tensions, Oleg Ustenko, Zelenskyy’s economic adviser, told POLITICO that Ukraine had “no clear vision in terms of sanctions against China”.

Yet while Beijing’s pro-Russian stance is evident, it is pushing for the lifting of sanctions, for example Serhiy Herasymchuk, deputy executive director of the Foreign Policy Council Ukrainian Prism, a non-governmental organization, said some elements of the plan in China’s 12 points were nevertheless arousing interest in Ukraine.

Of course, this is not a peace plan. Some of the mainstays are pro-Russian, Herasymchuk said. “But others are important. We can use them to solve our own security problems,” he continued.

He pointed to nuclear security as one of those points, “where we can talk about guarantees that Russia would not use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Or talk about the demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Ukraine could also benefit from Chinese mediation on food security issues, as it could help expand the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Currently, China is the main recipient of Ukrainian grain transiting through the three corridors of the United Nations arrangement.

China can potentially pressure Russia to extend the initiative much longer and potentially expand the initiative to Mykolaiv ports, Herasymchuk pointed out.

Still, he argued that Ukraine should exercise caution when courting Beijing and pay close attention to what China’s real strategic goals might be.

I’m not sure the Ukrainian leadership understands China’s interests. It would be naive to expect China to mediate Russia’s war without the larger context of China’s interests,” he said.

Gabriel Gavin and Nahal Toosi contributed reporting.