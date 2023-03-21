Proximity to President Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto weakens Puan Maharani’s Asa to run in 2024 presidential election





INDONESIAN NEWS. JAKARTA – The division of camps within the PDIP between supporters of DPR President Puan Maharani and supporters of Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo over the 2024 presidential election does not appear to be over anytime soon. This condition became even more complicated when the name of the general president of the Gerindra party, Prabowo Subianto, was added to the list of rivalries that would clash in the exchange of presidential candidates (Capres) in the election. 2024 presidential election between the PDIP, the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) and the Great Indonesia Awakening Coalition (KIR). The Executive Director of National Policy Studies (KPN), Adib Miftahul, sees that this will potentially weaken Puan Maharani’s chances of being counted as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election by the PDIP, although the final decision will still be in the hands of the president of the PDIP, Megawati Soekarnoputri. “It also indirectly clouded Puan Maharani’s hopes. However, if Megawati had said A, what would you say?” Adib said. Indonesian InfoMonday (20/3/2023). Read also: Trust the process! PDIP promotes internal executives in the 2024 presidential election, Hasto Kristiyanto: the decision is in the hands of Ms. Mega According to Adib, given the closeness between President Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto, it is possible that the duo that will be made in the presidential election of 2024 by the internal PDIP will not be the name of Puan Maharani, but Ganjar Pranowo and Prabowo Subianto. “Because the inner circles of the PDIP have always argued, yes, not now, Madam President, that has been the case since the beginning,” he explained. Therefore, said Adib, this decision has a value that can weaken internal solidity, as Megawati Soekarnoputri will find it difficult to avoid heated conflicts between party cadres if a marriage between the PDIP and Gerindra takes place. Even so, Adib believes Megawati will make a realistic decision in addressing this issue ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Also read: PDIP inflames NasDem and PKS “I still believe and see that Ms. Mega is realistic. In 2014, who knew Jokowi? But with extraordinary stakes, Ms. Mega dared to carry Jokowi and won twice,” Adib said.

