Tony Blair hasn’t faced any Iraq war charges, but Boris Johnson is facing the privileges committee for looking at the cake, says Jacob Rees-Mogg

Today is the 20th anniversary of the war in Iraq. It was a war everyone supported. It was supported by the House of Commons, it was supported by many people across the country.

Yes, there was a march against it, but the overwhelming majority of the political nation believed that the assurances coming from the government were true.

They felt that there was a real risk for this country given what Saddam Hussein was doing there. There was even a suggestion that we were at risk for 45 minutes, it was a headline in the Evening Standard.

It turned out that there were questionable records, bad information, fake news produced to support what the government wanted to do. The government wanted to do this in good faith, but it used inaccurate information to make its case. The government even had to update its legal advice to ensure it had the legal basis to do so. It’s not unusual for people to go back to their lawyers, but it’s worth bearing in mind that the government’s second most senior lawyer at the time was then Solicitor General Harriet Harman.

Harriet Harman, who now chairs the Privileges Committee which is studying something completely different. Not a war that cost British lives, American lives and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi lives. A very large-scale war that was based on information that was ultimately not factual. And that led to no charges against a prime minister, no privileges committee against a prime minister. But Boris Johnson, who was found guilty by the Metropolitan Police of eating a slice of cake, that serious offense of seeing a cake and not eating it during lockdown, has been called before a privileges committee.

Jacob Rees-Mogg questioned the Privileges Committee UK News So far the Privileges Committee, as I said, headed by Harriet Harman who has already tweeted her views on Boris Johnson, have released their side of the story. His collected evidence is inevitably passed on to the report of Sue Grays, who is now heading to Labor. But he did not publish Boris Johnson’s evidence. He gave this proof. It is up to the committee to publish it.

I hear a lot of information there about what people thought at the time, which matters because ministers speak to Parliament in good faith. They say what they know at the time and what they know about. And I was leader of the House of Commons at the time. I had to answer questions every week on trade issues and officials told me firmly that, in quotes, the rules were followed at all times, the UN quotes.

Thus, other ministers were also informed that the rules were respected. And this evidence which is, yet it has not been published, it is in the hands of the committee to publish it. This seems to me quite disproportionate when a much more serious error has never resulted in equivalent parliamentary action. And I’m not calling for the removal of Tony Blair. I think that would be a big mistake.

Boris Johnson said the investigation against him was ‘cynical stitched up’ Pennsylvania But I worry about the Americanization of our political system, that in America, as soon as a politician disturbs an interest group, there is legal action. There are indictments. Impeachments have become increasingly common which assumes people are not acting in good faith and undermines trust poisons the well of politics because the truth is that most politicians in one or the other law of persuasion are in good faith, even if they then make mistakes. And that’s not a legal question, it’s a political question. And the Privileges Committee is not even a proper legal structure. There’s a gossamer of constitutional propriety thrown at it.