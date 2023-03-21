NEW DELHI When most countries assume the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 nations, they usually host meetings with relatively little fanfare. But when Indian leaders took over as host of the world summit this year, they opted for something less modest.
Politics
As the G-20 arrives in India, Narendra Modi launches a PR blitz
Bigger responsibilities, bigger ambitions, read the signs every few blocks, which feature the smiling face of Prime Minister himself, Narendra Modi.
With G-20 meetings scheduled in India this year, starting with a meeting of finance ministers in Bangalore in February and culminating in a leaders’ summit that will see President Biden visit New Delhi in September, the Modi government has seized its role as host to mount an extraordinary public relations campaign. From billboards touting India’s arrival at the global high table to opinion pieces from Cabinet ministers touting India’s newfound influence, the publicity blitz gets the message across that Modi, a staunch nationalist , is gaining weight and respect for India internationally.
While many leaders are using foreign policy achievements to secure a domestic boost, the Modi government’s eagerness to introduce the G-20 and highlight its involvement in burning international issues indicates a shift in Indian politics, according to analysts. As India grows in wealth and influence, voters in the world’s fifth-largest economy are increasingly sensitive to their country’s international role and image thanks, in large part, to the BJP’s relentless messaging.
There is no doubt in my mind that the hype and excitement around India’s G-20 presidency is unlike anything I have ever seen with any other country that has hosted the summit, Milan said. Vaishnav, head of the South Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. What Modi has managed to do, which very few politicians have done in India, is to make foreign policy a matter of domestic policy.
Indian officials say they want to show Indians best face in an important year when Modi will welcome leaders like Biden, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China. As part of the G-20 events, India will host 215 meetings in 56 cities at a cost of over $100 million, they say.
India will also use the forum to showcase what officials say are India’s contributions to the world, including the government-run digital payments system that India hopes can be a model for other countries. In recent weeks, the Indian government has also bulldozed homeless shelters and slums in New Delhi, which activists say are part of one G-20 embellishment campaign it is dislocating the poor.
At a press conference this month, Amitabh Kant, India’s G-20 coordinator, dismissed suggestions that the government was using the G-20 for political purposes and argued that there was nothing it’s hard for India to take advantage of the opportunity to beautify its cities, pave roads and fill potholes.
If you say you’re overdoing it because [hosting the G-20] professionally, you are unfortunately mistaken, he said. We did not advertise. Were branding.
Indian authorities shut down internet to 27 million people in search for fugitive
Admittedly, Modi is not the first Indian Prime Minister to restore his reputation by projecting himself as a world leader. Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, positioned himself as a leader among the post-colonial nations that would remain unaligned between the two rival blocs, the Soviet Union and the United States. Nehrus’ daughter, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, also highlighted his international achievements and highlighted his 1983 hosting of the Commonwealth Nations Retreat in Goa.
Modi will head to the polls next year, where he could secure a third term as prime minister.
Why shouldn’t the G-20 be used for domestic politics? Amit Shah, the powerful interior minister and close ally of Modi, told an Indian news service in February. The way he organized it, the whole world is stunned.
In an interview, Vijay Chauthaiwale, the head of the BJP’s foreign affairs department, said his party’s emphasis on publicizing India’s growing stature resonates with everyday Indian voters.
For decades, foreign policy only interested those who could speak English with a certain accent, Chauthaiwale said. India has now experienced a paradigm shift. We are projecting a brand of self-realization India. Now the common man also says, Modi went to meet Biden or Putin.
Indian government opposes same-sex marriage and warns of havoc across the country
Modi hosts a periodic radio program called Maan Ki Baat, where he tells listeners why he travels abroad, from washington d.c.For Paris. The BJP frequently shares photos of him hugging global figures, including former US presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama and Metas chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.
At an event in February to launch a new book called Modi Shaping a Global Order in Flux, BJP party chairman JP Nadda boasted that Modi had visited 60 countries as prime minister and had the rare reputation international to negotiate with Putin and Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Nadda said that by refusing to criticize Putin for initiating the war, Modi had shown he could withstand Western pressure.
Not all countries may like the stance, but everyone appreciated that India took a stand, Nadda said at the book launch. India is taking strong positions under Prime Minister Modi.
In recent months, governments’ preparations for the G-20 have resulted in an avalanche of unusual headlines. Uber drivers in Delhi have been order learn English and how to treat women. Drone were ordered to control dengue-carrying mosquitoes before foreign guests arrived. At the Taj Mahal, tourism officials built a wall of plants for G-20 guests to take selfies, but it collapsed. Loud music from a G-20 promotional event was blame for possibly causing cracks in Agra Fort, the vast 500-year-old sandstone palace near the Taj.
Orijit Sen, a working graphic designer who made a comic about the G-20 conference, said the ad ignores the country’s deeper issues. It’s just a chest-slapping exercise about false accomplishments. Its fake propaganda that distracts from failures. His book, inspired by George Orwells Animal Farm and Art Spiegelmans Maus, portrays G-20 leaders as animals trying to hide concern in the streets.
In India, the gradual reduction of coal actually means a rapid expansion of mining
Ashley Tellis, a former senior US State Department official who was instrumental in brokering a nuclear deal between India and the George W. Bush administration, said the campaign masks the lack of clout India’s policy to push through its position on issues such as digital public goods, trade access and ending the war in Ukraine.
It will be very good public relations for the Prime Minister. It will be a very good communication for India, Tellis said. But, he added, much of the histrionics is actually designed to mask the fact that India has no political power.
Ashok Malik, a former political adviser to India’s foreign ministry under Modi, said while some critics have called the G-20 an excessive jamboree, the fanfare appeals to the majority of Indians.
Who are you and I to decide which aesthetics are kosher for greater India and which are not? he said. Brazil and South Africa are next. I’m willing to bet they will follow India’s model.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/03/21/g20-india-modi-public-relations/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs over licensing issue
- Jennifer Aniston pokes fun at Adam Sandler’s fashion sense
- Singapore-based real estate technology company Ohmyhome is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange and plans to expand into Southeast Asia
- “It’s Good to Be Back” – Deadline
- Will the unexpected rise in inflation increase the strain on families?
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs; here’s why
- CCO Fashion Students Celebrate the Opening of a Pop-Up Boutique and Retail Lab
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Has Clint Eastwood disappeared? A recent photo sheds light on the actor’s health
- From Dilip Kumar to Kunal Kapoor, the Bollywood celebrities who married one of their biggest fans
- Fashion looks from the Fashion Trust US Awards 2023 brought all the glamor
- Stock market today: live updates