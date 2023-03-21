Comment this story Comment

NEW DELHI When most countries assume the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 nations, they usually host meetings with relatively little fanfare. But when Indian leaders took over as host of the world summit this year, they opted for something less modest. In the Indian capital, officials have projected a G-20 hologram on the tomb of Humayuns, the famous monument of the Mughal era. In remote states, local leaders have parade G-20 themed floats during religious holidays. The standardized tests distributed to 10th graders have come stamped with the G-20 India logo, which incorporates a lotus, the symbol of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). And from New Delhi to Mumbai, roads have been covered with billboards that block views of the slums while reminding commuters that India, the mother of democracy, is now home to important world leaders.

Bigger responsibilities, bigger ambitions, read the signs every few blocks, which feature the smiling face of Prime Minister himself, Narendra Modi.

With G-20 meetings scheduled in India this year, starting with a meeting of finance ministers in Bangalore in February and culminating in a leaders’ summit that will see President Biden visit New Delhi in September, the Modi government has seized its role as host to mount an extraordinary public relations campaign. From billboards touting India’s arrival at the global high table to opinion pieces from Cabinet ministers touting India’s newfound influence, the publicity blitz gets the message across that Modi, a staunch nationalist , is gaining weight and respect for India internationally.

While many leaders are using foreign policy achievements to secure a domestic boost, the Modi government’s eagerness to introduce the G-20 and highlight its involvement in burning international issues indicates a shift in Indian politics, according to analysts. As India grows in wealth and influence, voters in the world’s fifth-largest economy are increasingly sensitive to their country’s international role and image thanks, in large part, to the BJP’s relentless messaging.

There is no doubt in my mind that the hype and excitement around India’s G-20 presidency is unlike anything I have ever seen with any other country that has hosted the summit, Milan said. Vaishnav, head of the South Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. What Modi has managed to do, which very few politicians have done in India, is to make foreign policy a matter of domestic policy.

Indian officials say they want to show Indians best face in an important year when Modi will welcome leaders like Biden, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China. As part of the G-20 events, India will host 215 meetings in 56 cities at a cost of over $100 million, they say.

India will also use the forum to showcase what officials say are India’s contributions to the world, including the government-run digital payments system that India hopes can be a model for other countries. In recent weeks, the Indian government has also bulldozed homeless shelters and slums in New Delhi, which activists say are part of one G-20 embellishment campaign it is dislocating the poor.

At a press conference this month, Amitabh Kant, India’s G-20 coordinator, dismissed suggestions that the government was using the G-20 for political purposes and argued that there was nothing it’s hard for India to take advantage of the opportunity to beautify its cities, pave roads and fill potholes.

If you say you’re overdoing it because [hosting the G-20] professionally, you are unfortunately mistaken, he said. We did not advertise. Were branding.

Admittedly, Modi is not the first Indian Prime Minister to restore his reputation by projecting himself as a world leader. Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, positioned himself as a leader among the post-colonial nations that would remain unaligned between the two rival blocs, the Soviet Union and the United States. Nehrus’ daughter, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, also highlighted his international achievements and highlighted his 1983 hosting of the Commonwealth Nations Retreat in Goa.

Modi will head to the polls next year, where he could secure a third term as prime minister.

Why shouldn’t the G-20 be used for domestic politics? Amit Shah, the powerful interior minister and close ally of Modi, told an Indian news service in February. The way he organized it, the whole world is stunned.

In an interview, Vijay Chauthaiwale, the head of the BJP’s foreign affairs department, said his party’s emphasis on publicizing India’s growing stature resonates with everyday Indian voters.

For decades, foreign policy only interested those who could speak English with a certain accent, Chauthaiwale said. India has now experienced a paradigm shift. We are projecting a brand of self-realization India. Now the common man also says, Modi went to meet Biden or Putin.

Modi hosts a periodic radio program called Maan Ki Baat, where he tells listeners why he travels abroad, from washington d.c.For Paris. The BJP frequently shares photos of him hugging global figures, including former US presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama and Metas chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.

At an event in February to launch a new book called Modi Shaping a Global Order in Flux, BJP party chairman JP Nadda boasted that Modi had visited 60 countries as prime minister and had the rare reputation international to negotiate with Putin and Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Nadda said that by refusing to criticize Putin for initiating the war, Modi had shown he could withstand Western pressure.

Not all countries may like the stance, but everyone appreciated that India took a stand, Nadda said at the book launch. India is taking strong positions under Prime Minister Modi.

In recent months, governments’ preparations for the G-20 have resulted in an avalanche of unusual headlines. Uber drivers in Delhi have been order learn English and how to treat women. Drone were ordered to control dengue-carrying mosquitoes before foreign guests arrived. At the Taj Mahal, tourism officials built a wall of plants for G-20 guests to take selfies, but it collapsed. Loud music from a G-20 promotional event was blame for possibly causing cracks in Agra Fort, the vast 500-year-old sandstone palace near the Taj.

Orijit Sen, a working graphic designer who made a comic about the G-20 conference, said the ad ignores the country’s deeper issues. It’s just a chest-slapping exercise about false accomplishments. Its fake propaganda that distracts from failures. His book, inspired by George Orwells Animal Farm and Art Spiegelmans Maus, portrays G-20 leaders as animals trying to hide concern in the streets.

Ashley Tellis, a former senior US State Department official who was instrumental in brokering a nuclear deal between India and the George W. Bush administration, said the campaign masks the lack of clout India’s policy to push through its position on issues such as digital public goods, trade access and ending the war in Ukraine.

It will be very good public relations for the Prime Minister. It will be a very good communication for India, Tellis said. But, he added, much of the histrionics is actually designed to mask the fact that India has no political power.

Ashok Malik, a former political adviser to India’s foreign ministry under Modi, said while some critics have called the G-20 an excessive jamboree, the fanfare appeals to the majority of Indians.