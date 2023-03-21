Is Donald Trump going to jail? And answers to all the other burning questions about his likely indictment





Later, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance began investigating Trump, but ultimately chose to focus not on paying Daniels, but on the Trump Organization’s broader business practices, accusing the family business of a cornucopia of crimes, 17 of which have been convicted. in December.

Vance left office in December 2021. Soon after, his successor, Alvin Bragg, reportedly told prosecutors he had doubts about whether he could personally take a case against Trump to court.

But then!

Last November, The New York Times reported that Bragg had refocused the criminal investigation on Trump, but not on the crimes the Trump Organization would be convicted of a month later. Instead, prosecutors were returning to the case that initially sparked their investigation into Trump several years ago: the silent payment. In January, The Times reported that the prosecutor’s office had begun presenting evidence to a grand jury.

Who spoke to the grand jury?

A whole bunch of people, including but not limited to former AMI editor Pecker, longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, and most importantly, Michael Cohen. Trump himself was asked to appear before the grand jury but declined. Stormy Daniels met with prosecutors in mid-March.

And suppose Trump never admitted to the silent money deal, right?

In fact, it has! Even more hilarious, he literally wrote, on Twitter, about the NDA they got Daniels to sign after paying her: These deals are very common among celebrities and wealthy people.

What did Trump say more broadly about all of this?

Unsurprisingly, Trump has, on numerous occasions, called the silent payment investigation a witch hunt, which is how he describes everything he doesn’t like, especially if he’s is about the possibility that he will receive the same treatment as everyone else in the eyes of the law.

He also denied having an affair with Daniels (with McDougal as well), although he admitted to the silent payment in the Danielss case.

When could the indictment take place?

According to many reports, it could happen as early as this week. Steel barricades were placed outside Manhattan Criminal Court and law enforcement reportedly held meetings to discuss security, staffing and contingency plans in the event of a protest. On Saturday, according to a copy of an email obtained by Politico, Bragg told his employees: Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats to the office are addressed. a thorough investigation and that the appropriate safeguards are in place so that the 1,600 of us have a safe working environment.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Are the Republicans losing their minds?

Of course. Kevin McCarthy tweeted, Here we go again, an outrageous abuse of power by a radical prosecutor who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues his political revenge against President Trump. I call on the relevant committees to immediately investigate whether federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions. Ted Cruz wrote: Trump’s indictment is garbage. Marjorie Taylor Greene insisted every Republican should go scorched earth.

Did Trump suggest his supporters engage in violence in his name on January 6?

In his typical Trump fashion, yes. Over the weekend, he wrote on Truth Social that people need to PROTEST and TAKE BACK OUR NATION, in response to what he predicted would be an arrest on Tuesday. While he didn’t literally call for violence, his language was a profound reminder that he told his supporters to fight like hell on Jan. 6, shortly before they stormed the Capitol. American.

