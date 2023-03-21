Imran Khan – Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog summons Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case





The hearing in the case was adjourned to March 30 as the judge observed that the situation was not conducive to holding the hearing

PTI | Islamabad | Posted on 20.03.23, 20:13

Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog on Monday summoned Imran Khan’s third wife, Bushra Bibi, in a corruption case, a day after police registered a terrorism case against the ousted prime minister and more a dozen leaders of his party for vandalizing and creating trouble outside of the court complex here.

Clashes erupted outside Islamabad’s court complex on Saturday when Khan, the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to attend a much-anticipated hearing in the Toshakhana case.

However, due to violence outside the court complex, the judge allowed Khan to return home after signing a register.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team arrived at Khan Zaman Park residence in Lahore and sent a notice to Bushra, according to The Express Tribune newspaper.

She was summoned on Tuesday, according to the report.

Earlier, the NAB summoned Khan and his wife to their office in Rawalpindi on March 9 for questioning about the Toshakhana case.

The hearing in the Toshakhana case was adjourned to March 30 as the judge observed that the situation was not conducive to holding the hearing.

Khan, 70, the former prime minister, has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a cut price from the state custodian called Toshakhana, and selling them for a profit.

He was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in October last year for not sharing sales details.

The electoral body then filed a complaint with the district court to punish him under criminal laws for selling the gifts he had received as the country’s prime minister.

Khan has vehemently denied these accusations.

Lahore police booked Khan and more than 1,000 PTI workers on terrorism charges on Sunday.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him due to its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, he has been calling for early elections to overthrow what he calls an “imported government” led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif maintained that elections will be held later this year once the parliament completes its five-year term.

Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

