Donald Trump receives a lifeline as a surprise witness called at the last minute





Donald Trump is celebrating the news that Robert Costello, the former legal adviser to Michael Cohen, will testify before the Manhattan grand jury which the former president says will arrest him on Tuesday.

“I have just reported that the most important witness to appear before the New York grand jury, a highly respected attorney who once represented a convicted felon, convict and serial false storyteller and liar, Michael Cohen, will do so tomorrow after noon,” Trump wrote. Sunday on his social media site, Truth Social. “The information he presents is meant to be conclusive and irrefutable! Witch Hunt!!!”

Costello, who was asked to appear before the grand jury by Trump’s attorneys, told multiple news outlets he would testify before the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Monday as the jury meets to consider the case. who could indict a former president of the United States for the first time in the country’s history.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — a Democrat, former federal prosecutor, and New York assistant attorney general who was convicted of tax evasion against the Trump Organization in 2022 — is expected to charge Trump with covering up a silent $130 payment. $000 made by his former lawyer. , Michael Cohen to former adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Steve Bannon (C), adviser to former President Donald Trump, appears with members of his legal team, David Schoen (2nd L) and attorney Robert Costello (L) outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 15, 2022, in Washington, DC Costello said he will testify before the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on March 20, 2023. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Daniels has said she had sex with Trump before he became president, but Trump denies ever having an affair with her.

For a conviction to stand, prosecutors must prove that Trump reimbursed Cohen and falsified business records to hide the payment. Trump denies any wrongdoing, saying he paid Cohen $130,000, but it was legal. He repeatedly called the case a political “witch hunt” and attacked the Manhattan district attorney, alleging “procedural misconduct” and even calling for Bragg’s arrest.

Cohen, on the other hand, pleaded guilty in federal court in 2018 to making an illegal payment to Daniels. Since then, he has reportedly testified in meetings with Manhattan prosecutors more than 20 times.

Costello, a Republican attorney with ties to Trump’s legal team, offered legal advice to Cohen in 2018 when Trump’s former lawyer was facing the federal investigation into the payment to Daniels.

The two later fell out after Cohen’s relationship with Trump broke down. Costello told NBC News on Sunday that he never signed a retainer and that Cohen waived attorney-client privilege in 2019. Cohen said he was never represented by Costello.

Costello’s appearance before the New York grand jury is expected to discredit Cohen’s testimony and undermine the words of the star prosecution witness – a day before the date Trump suggested he would be indicted by the US Attorney’s Office. district of Manhattan.

It is unclear why Trump gave Tuesday as the date of his arrest. Two hours after writing on Truth Social that he would be arrested that day, a spokesperson said the former president did not write his post with direct knowledge of the timing of any arrests.

“President Trump rightly emphasizes his innocence and the weaponization of our system of injustice,” the statement read.

Bragg’s prosecutors have reportedly suggested an indictment may be imminent.

Newsweek emailed the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for comment.

