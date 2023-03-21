Politics
Xi Jinping may have brought Putin to the peace plan for Ukraine, but Russia’s support for China-US competition is his top priority
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has greeted his most important supporter in Moscow with pomp and ceremony, on a trip that will show how serious Xi Jinping is or is not about promoting peace in Ukraine.
Upon his arrival in Moscow, the Chinese leader was greeted by a ceremonial honor guard at the airport and said he was very happy to be back on Russian soil.
He met his ‘dear friend’ Putin in the Kremlin, with the two leaders touting their close ties before sitting down in informal talks that lasted nearly four and a half hours, Russian state news agencies later reported. .
Along with congratulating each other in televised commentaries, the couple were quick to go about the business of their visit.
Putin told Xi he viewed China’s 12-point peace plan for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict with respect.
“We have carefully studied your proposals to resolve the acute crisis in Ukraine. Of course, we will have the opportunity to discuss this issue,” he said.
The trip to Moscow marks the fifth time Xi has met or virtually met with Putin since the United States publicly announced early last year that Russia had amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.
Without any appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, every meeting so far has made it clear that Xi has Putin’s backing in the face of Western opposition and condemnation of the war.
Even an arrest warrant for Putin issued by the Europe-based International Criminal Court (ICC) in recent days has not deterred Xi’s efforts to deepen his relationship with the Russian leader.
Beijing called the ICC’s decision a “double standard” but sparked renewed skepticism about Xi’s visit from the West, particularly the United States.
What brought these two leaders together?
China’s peace proposal was released in February as Russia and Ukraine approached the first anniversary of the war.
In Beijing, the timing was also important for Xi, who was setting his goals for the next five years as China’s supreme leader.
The plan, which assigns equal responsibility to both sides and does not explicitly call for a Russian withdrawal from occupied territory, has been skewed by US and some European leaders.
But it was greeted with caution by Ukraine as a better alternative to China’s increased support for Moscow.
Since last month, the United States has warned that China is considering supplying arms and ammunition to Russia for the war in Ukraine, a claim strongly denied by Beijing.
Given China’s influence, some analysts are seriously considering that Xi could now play the role of peacemaker and will use the trip to try to persuade Putin of the merits of Beijing’s plan.
However, two questions hang over the meetings, which are to last three days.
Does Putin want peace soon?
And is stopping the bloodshed in Eastern Europe Xi’s real priority?
Xi can deliver a stick, not carrots to Putin
Overnight, Putin promised the two leaders would discuss Ukraine’s peace plan and said “we are still open to the negotiation process.”
But for all the displays of friendship and pledges to jointly oppose US hegemony that define the Xi-Putin relationship, Russia’s response to China’s peace proposal has been lukewarm at best.
Ahead of the visit, a Kremlin spokesman said Putin would provide detailed “clarifications” on Russia’s view on the conflict, in response to Xi’s proposal.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was also evasive when asked if China could play a brokering role in resolving the war, saying continued US arms shipments to Ukraine showed states United did not want to reduce hostilities any time soon.
If Xi is serious about it, he will privately deliver a stick, not carrots, to the Russian leader in Moscow.
It is certain that the pair will publicly sign agreements that will speak of deepening their partnership.
But if Xi, publicly or privately, agrees to significantly increase his economic and diplomatic support for Russia or even goes further and begins some form of military assistance, it will show Beijing’s true colors on the push. peace.
And Putin doesn’t seem to be in a rush to end the war.
“Just about how Russia is waging this war, I don’t think Putin’s immediate goal is to win and completely defeat Ukraine and install a pro-Russian regime in Kiev,” he said. Alexander Korolev, specialist in international relations at the University of the New South. Wales.
“Putin’s goal is a moving target and I think his end goal is being adjusted.”
Dr Korolev thinks Putin wants to “do a NATO stress test” and “drive a wedge between the United States and some European countries that are suffering from war fatigue”.
What does Xi want?
Hot off the heels of Beijing’s surprise announcement negotiating the establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Xi Jinping is likely considering another mediating role to restore his statesmanship.
The idea has been fueled in recent weeks by speculation of a potential icebreaker call between Xi and Zelenskyy, following recent high-level diplomatic meetings between the two countries.
And to launch his third term as China’s supreme leader, Xi announced a series of vague diplomatic initiatives promoting China’s vision of global security and world order.
He claimed that the Iran-Saudi Arabia deal was one of them.
A Beijing-brokered Russian-Ukrainian peace deal would be an unimaginable boost for Xi personally and for China’s global ambitions to surpass the United States as the world’s top power.
But this latter objective is what makes the prospect of a China-brokered deal in Ukraine quite unlikely.
After spending the last year supporting Russia economically and diplomatically and refusing to even call Putin’s war an invasion, Xi has made his priorities clear.
Locking in Russian support for the long-term fight against China’s greatest potential adversary, America, is far more important to its vision for the future than the fate of Ukraine, particularly in the wake of the announcement of the AUKUS submarine.
“If China aligns itself more explicitly with Russia, I think the Europeans will really be scratching their heads,” Dr Korolev said, noting that Xi did not want to further damage ties with Europe.
“But with the recent AUKUS submarine deal, I think China’s calculations have changed slightly.
“Everything now revolves around this hypothetical conflict between China and the United States, for which Beijing needs Russia.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-03-21/xi-and-putin-meet-and-pledge-to-discuss-ukraine-peace-plan/102119200
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- With movies like Inside, an actor does the heavy lifting
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs over licensing issue
- Jennifer Aniston pokes fun at Adam Sandler’s fashion sense
- Singapore-based real estate technology company Ohmyhome is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange and plans to expand into Southeast Asia
- “It’s Good to Be Back” – Deadline
- Will the unexpected rise in inflation increase the strain on families?
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs; here’s why
- CCO Fashion Students Celebrate the Opening of a Pop-Up Boutique and Retail Lab
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Has Clint Eastwood disappeared? A recent photo sheds light on the actor’s health
- From Dilip Kumar to Kunal Kapoor, the Bollywood celebrities who married one of their biggest fans
- Fashion looks from the Fashion Trust US Awards 2023 brought all the glamor