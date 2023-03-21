Xi Jinping may have brought Putin to the peace plan for Ukraine, but Russia’s support for China-US competition is his top priority

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has greeted his most important supporter in Moscow with pomp and ceremony, on a trip that will show how serious Xi Jinping is or is not about promoting peace in Ukraine.

Upon his arrival in Moscow, the Chinese leader was greeted by a ceremonial honor guard at the airport and said he was very happy to be back on Russian soil.

He met his ‘dear friend’ Putin in the Kremlin, with the two leaders touting their close ties before sitting down in informal talks that lasted nearly four and a half hours, Russian state news agencies later reported. .

Along with congratulating each other in televised commentaries, the couple were quick to go about the business of their visit.

Putin told Xi he viewed China’s 12-point peace plan for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict with respect.

“We have carefully studied your proposals to resolve the acute crisis in Ukraine. Of course, we will have the opportunity to discuss this issue,” he said.

The trip to Moscow marks the fifth time Xi has met or virtually met with Putin since the United States publicly announced early last year that Russia had amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.

Without any appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, every meeting so far has made it clear that Xi has Putin’s backing in the face of Western opposition and condemnation of the war.

Even an arrest warrant for Putin issued by the Europe-based International Criminal Court (ICC) in recent days has not deterred Xi’s efforts to deepen his relationship with the Russian leader.

Beijing called the ICC’s decision a “double standard” but sparked renewed skepticism about Xi’s visit from the West, particularly the United States.

What brought these two leaders together?

China’s peace proposal was released in February as Russia and Ukraine approached the first anniversary of the war.

In Beijing, the timing was also important for Xi, who was setting his goals for the next five years as China’s supreme leader.

Xi Jinping (left) landed in Moscow overnight for three days of talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (right). ( AP: Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool )

The plan, which assigns equal responsibility to both sides and does not explicitly call for a Russian withdrawal from occupied territory, has been skewed by US and some European leaders.

But it was greeted with caution by Ukraine as a better alternative to China’s increased support for Moscow.

Since last month, the United States has warned that China is considering supplying arms and ammunition to Russia for the war in Ukraine, a claim strongly denied by Beijing.

Given China’s influence, some analysts are seriously considering that Xi could now play the role of peacemaker and will use the trip to try to persuade Putin of the merits of Beijing’s plan.

Xi Jinping declared a “limitless partnership” with Russia days before Vladimir Putin launched war in Ukraine. ( Reuters: Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin )

However, two questions hang over the meetings, which are to last three days.

Does Putin want peace soon?

And is stopping the bloodshed in Eastern Europe Xi’s real priority?

Xi can deliver a stick, not carrots to Putin

Overnight, Putin promised the two leaders would discuss Ukraine’s peace plan and said “we are still open to the negotiation process.”

But for all the displays of friendship and pledges to jointly oppose US hegemony that define the Xi-Putin relationship, Russia’s response to China’s peace proposal has been lukewarm at best.

Ahead of the visit, a Kremlin spokesman said Putin would provide detailed “clarifications” on Russia’s view on the conflict, in response to Xi’s proposal.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was also evasive when asked if China could play a brokering role in resolving the war, saying continued US arms shipments to Ukraine showed states United did not want to reduce hostilities any time soon.

If Xi is serious about it, he will privately deliver a stick, not carrots, to the Russian leader in Moscow.

Chinese officials say the visit between the two leaders will “deepen mutual trust”. ( PA: Alexander Zemlianichenko )

It is certain that the pair will publicly sign agreements that will speak of deepening their partnership.

But if Xi, publicly or privately, agrees to significantly increase his economic and diplomatic support for Russia or even goes further and begins some form of military assistance, it will show Beijing’s true colors on the push. peace.

And Putin doesn’t seem to be in a rush to end the war.

“Just about how Russia is waging this war, I don’t think Putin’s immediate goal is to win and completely defeat Ukraine and install a pro-Russian regime in Kiev,” he said. Alexander Korolev, specialist in international relations at the University of the New South. Wales.

“Putin’s goal is a moving target and I think his end goal is being adjusted.”

Dr Korolev thinks Putin wants to “do a NATO stress test” and “drive a wedge between the United States and some European countries that are suffering from war fatigue”.

What does Xi want?

Hot off the heels of Beijing’s surprise announcement negotiating the establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Xi Jinping is likely considering another mediating role to restore his statesmanship.

The idea has been fueled in recent weeks by speculation of a potential icebreaker call between Xi and Zelenskyy, following recent high-level diplomatic meetings between the two countries.

And to launch his third term as China’s supreme leader, Xi announced a series of vague diplomatic initiatives promoting China’s vision of global security and world order.

He claimed that the Iran-Saudi Arabia deal was one of them.

A Beijing-brokered Russian-Ukrainian peace deal would be an unimaginable boost for Xi personally and for China’s global ambitions to surpass the United States as the world’s top power.

But this latter objective is what makes the prospect of a China-brokered deal in Ukraine quite unlikely.

After spending the last year supporting Russia economically and diplomatically and refusing to even call Putin’s war an invasion, Xi has made his priorities clear.

Locking in Russian support for the long-term fight against China’s greatest potential adversary, America, is far more important to its vision for the future than the fate of Ukraine, particularly in the wake of the announcement of the AUKUS submarine.

“If China aligns itself more explicitly with Russia, I think the Europeans will really be scratching their heads,” Dr Korolev said, noting that Xi did not want to further damage ties with Europe.

“But with the recent AUKUS submarine deal, I think China’s calculations have changed slightly.

“Everything now revolves around this hypothetical conflict between China and the United States, for which Beijing needs Russia.”