Pakistani police arrest Imran Khan’s nephew in Islamabad





The number of cases against Imran Khan has risen to 97. (File)

Islamabad:

Pakistani police on Monday arrested Imran Khan’s nephew and a number of his supporters for their alleged involvement in attacks on security personnel outside a court in Islamabad over the weekend the ousted prime minister arrived from Lahore to appear in the long-awaited hearing of a corruption case.

The series of arrests was the latest in growing complaints against Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan’s main opposition party Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Monday’s arrests bring the total number of Mr Khan supporters detained in Islamabad since Saturday to 198.

Among those arrested are also Hassan Niazi, the nephew of Imran Khan.

Details of the other arrests were not immediately known. His supporters threw firebombs and threw rocks at officers as riot police wielded batons and fired tear gas.

More than 50 officers were injured and a police checkpoint, several cars and motorbikes were set on fire.

Lahore police on Sunday charged Mr Khan and more than 1,000 PTI workers with terrorism in two cases.

The number of cases against Imran Khan rose to 97.

Police also said they recovered guns, Kalashnikovs, bullets, marbles and petrol bombs from his house during the search operation.

Mr Khan, 70, who arrived in the federal capital from Lahore on Saturday, appeared at the gates of the District Court in the long-awaited corruption case.

However, due to the violence outside the court complex, the judge allowed Imran Khan to return home after signing a register.

The former prime minister has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from the state custodian called Toshakhana, and selling them to profit.

Mr Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in October last year for not sharing details of the sales.

The electoral body then filed a complaint with the district court to punish him under criminal laws for selling the gifts he had received as the country’s prime minister.

Imran Khan has vehemently denied these accusations.

Imran Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he said was part of a US-led plot that targeted him due to its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, he has been calling for snap elections to overthrow what he calls an “imported government” led by Prime Minister Sharif.

Mr. Sharif maintained that elections will be held later this year once the parliament completes its five-year term.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/pakistan-police-arrests-imran-khans-nephew-in-islamabad-3877818 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related