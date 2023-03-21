First time in 75 years…: Kejriwal writes to PM Modi after Center cuts Delhi budget





On a day when the Center suspended Delhi’s budget which was due to be tabled on Tuesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to give the budget a nod.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for permission to table UT’s budget.

By Pankaj Jain: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his approval to present the UT budget to the assembly. For the first time in the country’s 75-year history, the budget has been cut, he wrote, asking the prime minister if he hated the people of Delhi. The letter comes a day after the Center sought clarification from the Delhi government on why spending on advertising is higher than on infrastructure before approving the budget presentation. Delhi’s budget was due to be tabled on March 21 (Tuesday). READ ALSO | Thousands of farmers flock to Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan tomorrow for ‘kisan mahapanchayat’: SKM Kejriwal asked: Why are you angry with us Delhiites? He added that the people of Delhi were asking the prime minister with folded hands to pass their budget. The AAP shared a video of Arvind Kejriwal speaking on a News18 broadcast on Monday. The Chief Minister can be heard saying Delhi’s budget will not be tabled on Tuesday (March 21). Arvind Kejriwal accused the central government of resorting to gundagardi and said that for the first time in the country’s history a government budget was suspended. READ ALSO | India records 843 new Covid cases in past 24 hours, highest in over 4 months Until the Delhi government does not specify when, budget approval will be pending before the MHA, Home Ministry sources said. In the 2023-2024 budget, themed as Neat and Clean Delhi, the Delhi government planned to present a plan to beautify and modernize the city’s infrastructure with emphasis on cleaning up the Yamuna River and eliminating of three mountains of landfill waste in the city. Posted on: March 21, 2023

