This is not good news for Donald Trump





Prominent Republicans disagree on a lot of things these days, but on one point they have found consensus: Being charged with a crime would be great news for Donald Trump.

After the former president predicted he would be arrested in Manhattan tomorrow, a prediction that seems questionable, although an indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg appears imminent, conventional wisdom has quickly grown to right that Trump would be the big winner.

The New York prosecutor did more to help Donald Trump get elected president than anyone in America today, said Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Mr. Bragg, you helped Donald Trump, amazing.

Tom Nichols: Trump did it again

At the National Review, Rich Lowry announced that this was going to be very bad for the country and good politically, at least in the short term and maybe for the duration of Donald J. Trump. (Lowry didn’t bother to offer a basis for this claim.)

Former Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich, who now runs a pro-Trump super PAC called MAGA Inc., said in a statement that an indictment will not only serve to coalesce support for President Trump, but that it will become the largest in-kind contribution to a federal campaign in political history.

Other Republican presidential candidates haven’t made such strong predictions, but they’ve been quick to criticize Bragg or kept their mouths shut, both indications that they see this as a moment of strength for Trump, rather only a good opening to bury their own daggers in a weakened rivals back.

David A. Graham: A guide to Donald Trump’s possible upcoming indictments

The immediate spin, backed by so little real argument, is a bit dizzying and a bit deja vu. During the 2008 presidential campaign, when GOP candidate John McCain forgot how many homes he owned, pundit Mark Halperin became infamous for a prediction: My hunch is that this is going to end up being one of the worst moments in history. campaign for one of the candidates, but it’s Barack Obama.

It became a notoriously bad take, but Halperin goes unpunished. You are about to increase the odds that Donald Trump wins another four years in the White House, he writes in italics on his Substack. You could actually increase his chances of winning dramatically, maybe even decisively.

But don’t dismiss Halperin’s prediction because it’s a failed source of conventional wisdom that has been seriously wrong in the past. Ignore it because it makes little sense in light of what we know now. Politics is contingent and volatile, which means that any prediction of what will happen is worth the pixels it is printed on. The future here is particularly difficult to guess because nothing like this has ever happened. As Republican pollster Whit Ayres dryly told Politico, I’ve never studied the indictment of a former president and top presidential candidate, and I’ve never done a poll on the indictment of a former president and prominent presidential candidate.

David A. Graham: America has an anti-MAGA majority

But the assumption that Trump will benefit seems to stem from hubris (among his allies) and self-protective fear (on the part of his critics and rivals). They operate on the shared and outdated conclusion that nothing can ever harm the former president. For a long time, that made sense. Despite a series of scandals that would have ended the career, let alone the candidacy, of any other politician, Trump won the 2016 presidential election and then embarked on an even more scandalous administration. Yet he seemed to walk away, oblivious to the bad press. A narrative of Trumpian invincibility has developed as an antidote to wild predictions and wall-wishes closing in on Trump.

The caution is understandable, but we know enough now to realize that while Trump is exceptionally resilient, he is also not invulnerable. In 2018, after deciding to frame the midterm elections as a referendum on him personally, Democrats won big in House and gubernatorial elections. In 2020, the House impeached him; when the Senate did not vote to convict, some observers took this as evidence that he could not be arrested. But it hurt Trump, and later that year he narrowly but decisively lost his re-election bid, losing the popular vote for the second time. After his protracted attempt to nullify the 2020 election, voters again punished candidates flying his banner and rallying to his causes in the 2022 midterms.

The accusations against Trump are sure to inflame his most dedicated supporters. They will be furious that anyone who dares to try to hold Trump accountable considers it an act of political persecution and makes a big fuss about it. But no one should confuse the vociferation of this group with size. They have always been noisy. They’ve always been a minority: As I wrote in November, we now have multiple manifestations that an anti-MAGA majority exists among American voters. And now, as the country heads into the 2024 election cycle, Trump’s alternatives are gaining popularity, most importantly, according to Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Juliette Kayyem: The day of judgment of the Secret Service is approaching

Although Bragg has not announced exactly what charges he may bring against Trump, a consensus has developed among legal analysts that the Manhattan case is the weakest and weirdest of the many criminal investigations into Trump. The case concerns whether Trump tried to conceal a $130,000 payoff from Stormy Daniels, an adult film actor who alleges that Trump had sex with her in 2006. In 2016, the repairman of Trump’s Michael Cohen arranged a payment to Daniels in exchange for keeping the story. private. Trump then reimbursed Cohen in 2017. Prosecutors will likely seek to prove that Trump and Cohen falsified business records to hide a violation of campaign finance law. (Trump denies the case and any wrongdoing.)

A case would appear to rest on tenuous legal theories, and Trump might just beat the rap. But any suggestion that he’s thrilled about this fight is belied not just by his furious response but by common sense. Trump does not want to discuss the underlying facts of this case. There is a reason, after all, that Cohen paid Daniels six figures to buy his silence in the first place. Beyond that, several other probes that seem more perilous to Trump from the outside are still on deck, regardless of the outcome in Manhattan.

Look, in the end, being indicted never helps anyone, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a lone GOP consensus dissenter, told ABC News yesterday. Trump could be the Republican nominee in 2024, or even win back the White House, but if so, it will likely be despite any criminal charges against him, not because of it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/03/not-great-news-donald-trump/673442/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related